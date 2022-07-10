Brian Austin Green Naps With Son Zane As Sharna Burgess Says They Were ‘Worth The Wait’

Brian Austin Green looked as relaxed as could be as he rested with his eyes closed and his baby son Zane on his chest, in an adorable new photo posted by Sharna Burgess.

July 10, 2022 5:20PM EDT
Brian Austin Green, 48, showed off the close bond he and his baby son Zane already share, in a new photo. The actor laid down with the one-week-old bundle of joy on his chest and closed his eyes, in the snapshot, which was shared to Instagram by his girlfriend and Zane’s mom, Sharna Burgess, 37, on July 10. He was shirtless and the tot had a white onesie with various gray and blue prints on it.

The doting mom opened up about her joy and gratitude in the caption for the memorable photo. “Worth the wait. Both of you,” she lovingly wrote. Fans couldn’t help but gush over the post and even commented on how baby Zane already looks like his father. “You can already see the resemblance with Brian. He has really strong genes, all his kids look like him. ❤️😍,” one fan wrote.

In addition to Brian’s pic with Zane, Sharna shared a video of herself cuddling the baby boy, which can be seen below. She smiled and winked to the camera as he laid on her chest and had a mauve sweater and her hair down. “This is it everybody, if you want to know what’s it, it’s this,” an audio clip could be heard playing over the video.

It’s the morning milk comas and cuddles for me 🤍,” she also captioned the pic, which like her previous photo, received a lot of responses. “He is perfect,” one fan wrote while another exclaimed, “I’m so happy for you!” A third called the moment “beautiful” and a fourth shared that “nothing beats those snuggles.”

Sharna and Brian, who have been dating since late 2020, welcomed baby Zane on June 28 and haven’t been shy about sharing his sweet face ever since. The professional dancer took to Instagram to share a black and white photo of his little hand along with his name and birthdate in the caption. “My heart is now forever outside my body,” she added.

