Megan Fox Says: I Want My ‘Handsome’ Fiance MGK To ‘Get Me Pregnant’

Megan Fox was dripping in lust for her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly in reply to his latest Instagram post. See her NSFW comment here!

By:
October 27, 2022 6:13PM EDT
Megan Fox machine Gun Kelly
View gallery
Machine Gun Kelly & Megan Fox are both seen leaving a celebration dinner of his new album “ Tickets to my downfall “ at The Dream Hotel. 24 Sep 2020 Pictured: Machine Gun Kelly & Megan Fox. Photo credit: iamKevinWong.com / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA703104_004.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
New York, NY - Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox cause a media frenzy as they arrive at TIME100 Next Gala at Second Floor in New York City. Pictured: Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly BACKGRID USA 25 OCTOBER 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
West Hollywood, CA - Megan Fox & MGK are seen leaving Landon Barker’s performance at The Roxy Theatre in West Hollywood. Pictured: Megan Fox, MGK, Machine Gun Kelly BACKGRID USA 16 OCTOBER 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: iamKevinWong.com / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: Shutterstock

Megan Fox has baby on the brain! The 36-year-old actress asked her fiancé, Machine Gun Kelly, 32, to impregnate her in response to a slideshow of Instagram photos he shared on Wednesday, Oct. 26. “Never has anyone with better bone structure walked this earth,” she gushed in the comment section, as seen here. “Exquisitely, devastatingly handsome. And 6 foot 5? Kill me or get me pregnant. Those are the only options.” The photos she left the thirsty comment under were from the 2022 Time100 Next Gala on Oct. 25, at which the rapper, whose real name is Colson Baker, donned a see-through corset top and styled his bleached hair into a top knot.

Megan and MGK met in early 2020 while filming their movie, Midnight in the Switchgrass. The pair were then spotted spending time together amid Megan’s split from husband Brian Austin Green after nearly 11 years together. The Transformers star played MGK’s love interest in his May 2020 music video for “Bloody Valentine,” and their relationship went public shortly after. The “My Ex’s Best Friend” hitmaker shares one daughter, Casie, 13, with his ex. Meanwhile, Megan has three boys — Noah, 10, Bodhi, 8, and Journey, 6 — with Brian.

Megan Fox machine Gun Kelly
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have been together since the spring of 2020 (Photo: Shutterstock)

While Megan and MGK haven’t outwardly said they plan to have kids together, Megan’s feverish comment under her lover’s Instagram post is not the first time she has alluded to having children with him. As fans may remember, Megan and Kourtney Kardashian introduced MGK and Kourtney’s now-husband Travis Barker before they performed together at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards as their “future baby daddies”.

Plus, a person close to the happy couple previously revealed to HollywoodLife that they fully intend to grow their family. “A baby is 100 percent in the plan for Megan and Colson, it’s something they’ve been openly talking about since they first got together,” the source told HL EXCLUSIVELY. The insider added that Meghan and MGK aren’t specifically trying to have a child right now, but aren’t against it. “Whenever it happens, they’ll embrace it,” they noted. “They’re basically leaving it up to fate to decide.”

Megan Fox machine Gun Kelly
The happy couple has not yet announced when they plan to get married or have kids (Photo: Shutterstock)

For now, though, they are enjoying their time as a family of six. The blended family gets along so well that the future spouses are excited to have all four of their children super involved in their future nuptials. “Colson and Megan have discussed it and they both want all of their children to be a part of their wedding in some fashion,” another EXCLUSIVE source dished to HollywoodLife. “Even though Megan and Colson haven’t been together for long, Megan is very close with Casie. Megan would love for Casie to be part of her bridal party, which means the world to Colson. They also really want Megan’s boys to be involved so they’re working it all out.”

More From Our Partners

ad