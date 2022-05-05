Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly: Why They’re Letting ‘Fate Decide’ When They’ll Have Children

Megan Fox and MGK '100 percent' want to have children together but are letting their parenthood journey 'happen naturally,' a source tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

May 5, 2022 1:20PM EDT
Machine Gun Kelly & Megan Fox are both seen leaving a celebration dinner of his new album “ Tickets to my downfall “ at The Dream Hotel. 24 Sep 2020 Pictured: Machine Gun Kelly & Megan Fox. Photo credit: iamKevinWong.com / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA703104_004.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
West Hollywood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - MGK & Megan Fox sneaks away underground after his birthday dinner at Catch LA in West Hollywood. MGK soon heads up to leave from the front solo while Megan stayed in SUV. Pictured: MGK, Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox BACKGRID USA 23 APRIL 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: kamehameha / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox 6th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards, Beverly Wilshire Hotel Ballroom, Beverly Hills, California, USA - 10 Apr 2022
Image Credit: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

There’s more than just a fairytale wedding in Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly‘s future. The power couple, who got engaged in January after over one year of dating, also want to have children together. “A baby is 100 percent in the plan for Megan and Colson, it’s something they’ve been openly talking about since they first got together,” a source close to the pair told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly (Photo: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock)

Megan, 35, is already a mom to three sons Noah, 9, Bodhi, 8, and Journey, 5, from her marriage to Brian Austin Green, while MGK, 32, is also dad to daughter Casie, 12. Our insider says that the duo “believe they’re destined to be together and destined to have a child together, but they’re letting it happen naturally, they’re not super focused on it.”

To be more specific, MGK is busy with his new album Mainstream Sellout and his accompanying tour that goes from June to October. “Plus, planning the perfect wedding,” the source notes, “so adding a pregnancy to the mix right now would be a lot, but whenever it happens, they’ll embrace it. They’re basically leaving it up to fate to decide.” We reached out to Megan and MGK’s reps for comment, but haven’t heard back.

As far as the wedding goes, a source previously told HL that Megan and MGK (real name Colson Baker) want all four children involved. “Even though Megan and Colson haven’t been together for long, Megan is very close with Casie. Megan would love for Casie to be part of her bridal party, which means the world to Colson,” the source shared in March. “They also really want Megan’s boys to be involved so they’re working it all out.”

The Transformers actress and the “Bloody Valentine” rapper met and fell in love on the set of the movie Midnight In The Switchgrass early last year.

