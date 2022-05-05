Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly: Why They’re Letting ‘Fate Decide’ When They’ll Have Children

There’s more than just a fairytale wedding in Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly‘s future. The power couple, who got engaged in January after over one year of dating, also want to have children together. “A baby is 100 percent in the plan for Megan and Colson, it’s something they’ve been openly talking about since they first got together,” a source close to the pair told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

Megan, 35, is already a mom to three sons Noah, 9, Bodhi, 8, and Journey, 5, from her marriage to Brian Austin Green, while MGK, 32, is also dad to daughter Casie, 12. Our insider says that the duo “believe they’re destined to be together and destined to have a child together, but they’re letting it happen naturally, they’re not super focused on it.”

To be more specific, MGK is busy with his new album Mainstream Sellout and his accompanying tour that goes from June to October. “Plus, planning the perfect wedding,” the source notes, “so adding a pregnancy to the mix right now would be a lot, but whenever it happens, they’ll embrace it. They’re basically leaving it up to fate to decide.” We reached out to Megan and MGK’s reps for comment, but haven’t heard back.

As far as the wedding goes, a source previously told HL that Megan and MGK (real name Colson Baker) want all four children involved. “Even though Megan and Colson haven’t been together for long, Megan is very close with Casie. Megan would love for Casie to be part of her bridal party, which means the world to Colson,” the source shared in March. “They also really want Megan’s boys to be involved so they’re working it all out.”

The Transformers actress and the “Bloody Valentine” rapper met and fell in love on the set of the movie Midnight In The Switchgrass early last year.