Machine Gun Kelly Reveals Why He’s Struggling To Plan Wedding To Megan Fox

Machine Gun Kelly & Megan Fox are both seen leaving a celebration dinner of his new album “ Tickets to my downfall “ at The Dream Hotel. 24 Sep 2020 Pictured: Machine Gun Kelly & Megan Fox. Photo credit: iamKevinWong.com / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA703104_004.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Milan, ITALY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Newly-engaged Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly leave their hotel out in Milan as the American Actress Megan flashes her $340,000 engagement ring as the loved up couple held hands. Pictured: Megan Fox - Machine Gun Kelly BACKGRID USA 18 JANUARY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: Cobra Team / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Exclusive All Round - In the UK: Web: £400 Set fee. Print and all other territories please call for pricing. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Shutterstock (12760587k) Exclusive - Megan Fox shows her new engagement ring with Machine Gun Kelly out and about in Milan. Exclusive - Megan Fox shows her new engagement ring with Machine Gun Kelly out and about in Milan, Italy - 14 Jan 2022
View Gallery View Gallery 49 Photos.
It may be a while before Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox tie the knot. The ’emo girl’ singer said it’s been hard to work out all the details to match his ‘artistic’ vision for a perfect wedding.

Who knew planning a wedding could be so hard? Machine Gun Kelly shared his matrimony struggles while appearing on the Thursday episode of The Late Late Show. “A lot’s been going on since last you were on the show,” host James Corden told MGK, 31, referencing his new engagement with Megan Fox. James, 43, asked Machine Gun (b. Colson Baker) about when he and Megan, 35, were thinking of getting married. The singer said, “When they can build me, like, a red river with gothic –” MGK trailed off as he tried to find the right words before settling with, “The location is hard, trying to find a spot that’s matching my artistic [vision].”

Considering the engagement ring MGK designed for Megan, he has a unique and specific idea on how he wants to tie the knot (probably with a set of black Japanese rope.) MGK proposed with a $400k engagement ring, one that’s specifically designed to inflict pain whenever Megan takes it off. “The concept is that the ring can come apart to make two rings,” Machine Gun Kelly told Vogue when discussing the jewelry. “When it’s together, it’s held in place by a magnet. So you see how it snaps together? And then it forms an obscure heart. And you see this right here? The bands are actually thorns. So if she tries to take it off, it hurts…”

(Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock)

The engagement was also a visceral affair. The couple – who are no strangers to playing around with each other’s blood – incorporated the bodily fluid into their engagement ceremony. “In July of 2020, we sat under this banyan tree. We asked for magic. We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time,” wrote Megan when sharing the video of MGK’s proposal. “Somehow, a year and a half later […] he asked me to marry him. And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes.…and then we drank each other’s blood.”

(Matt Baron/Shutterstock)

While MGK is waiting for the right moment to say” “I do,” the rest of the world is already referring to him and Megan as “man and wife” At least, that’s what happened during the NBA All-Star game. When MGK and Megan came up on the jumbotron during the Feb. 20 event, the announcer referred to Megan as MachineGun’ss” “wife” The mixup seemed to amuse Megan, who covered up her smile with her very, very long green nails.