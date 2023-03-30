Sharna Burgess Reveals Plans For Engagement & ‘More Babies’ With Brian Austin Green: ‘Working On It’

Sharna Burgess, 37, is moving full steam ahead with her boyfriend Brian Austin Green, 49! Nine months after the couple welcomed their first child together, Sharna revealed if they want to have more kids, during an Instagram Story Q&A on March 29. A fan asked the Dancing with the Stars pro if she and Brian are “talking about marriage” and “more babies,” to which she responded, “We talk about it often,” with a smiley face. Sounds like Sharna and Brian’s 9-month-old son Zane will be a big brother sooner rather than later!

Sharna and Brian have a child together, but they still aren’t engaged yet, which she also addressed in her Q&A. When a fan asked about the engagement, Sharna replied that they’re “working on it,” with an emoji of the face with the tongue sticking out. Sharna has been in a relationship with the Beverly Hills, 90210 actor since 2020, and now that they’re raising a son together, a proposal seems like the obvious next step.

As we learned from Sharna’s Q&A, it’s only a matter of time that the professional dancer gets pregnant again and gets engaged. But which will happen first? When Brian and Sharna did an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife in November 2022, they mentioned having more children together, and how great Sharna is with Brian’s children. Remember, Brian already has four other sons, three with Megan Fox, and one with Vanessa Marcil.

“I’m sure that there’s a part of [Sharna] that really loves now being a mother. And she’s an amazing mother to the kids that I already have,” Brian told us. “So I know she would love to experience it again.” The Wedding Band actor also said, “But at the same time logistically, looking at six kids, it’s life altering, I mean, you start looking at it like ‘Okay, I need a vehicle that everybody can fit in safely. If we’re going to travel, if we’re gonna go on vacation, I need hotel rooms that can accommodate eight people. It’s things from seven which it is now to then eight, so things change dramatically.”

Brian and Sharna celebrated their two-year dating anniversary in October with a photo of Sharna and Brian’s four youngest sons all cuddled up together. Brian gushed over Sharna in the caption of his post and said that he’s “thankful every single day” for the moment that they met. “You are a light in my life, our kids’ lives and the most amazing person I have ever met,” Brian also said. “The life that we have created and continue to create is better than anything I ever thought was possible.”