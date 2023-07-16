Shannen Doherty Celebrates Brian Austin Green’s Birthday With Mini ‘90210’ Reunion: Photos

Shannen Doherty, 52, spent some time with former Beverly Hills, 90210 stars, Brian Austin Green and Ian Ziering, 59, to celebrate Brian’s 50th birthday this week. The actress took to Instagram to share a smiling photo with both actors as they sat outside on cement steps near a pool during the celebration. Ian also shared Instagram photos that included him with Shannen and Brian as well as a video of Brian being surprised by the party.

Shannen wore a black sleeveless top under olive green overalls and black flip flops during the party. She also rocked sunglasses and had her dark hair short. Brian wore a white T-shirt with blue and and white patterned shorts, blue flip flops, and sunglasses, while Ian wore a black and green patterned short-sleeved shirt, white pants, white sneakers, and sunglasses.

In addition to posing by the outdoor pool, Shannen, Brian, and Ian also posed in a kitchen together. “Happy birthday B. I love you @brianaustingreen,” Shannen captioned her post, while Ian captioned his with, “Happy birthday Bri! So happy to celebrate with you and your family! You sure are loved brother! May this be your best year yet!”

Before attending Brian’s party and having a mini reunion with her former 90210 costars, Shannen made headlines for documenting the latest part of her health journey. In June, she revealed that after being diagnosed with stage IV breast cancer in 2020, it had spread to her brain, in a post. She also talked about the tests and treatment she had to have for it.

“On January 5th, my CT scan showed Mets [metastasis] in my brain. Yesterday’s video was showing the process of getting fitted for the mask which you wear during radiation to your brain. January 12, the first round of radiation took place,” she wrote in a caption for a video she shared on June 6. She also openly talked about her “fear” during the process.

Shannen’s battled cancer on and off since 2015, when she was first diagnosed, and has been very open about discussing the physical and emotional difficulties, in an attempt to help others. “A lot of people who get diagnosed with Stage IV, they sort of get written off,” she said after her cancer returned. “It’s assumed that they cannot work or they can’t work at their full capacity, and that is not true. That is something that I would really like for people to stop assuming and give us a chance to prove them wrong.”