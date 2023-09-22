Brian Austin Green & Sharna Burgess Engaged Over 1 Year After Welcoming 1st Child Together

Image Credit: Scott Kirkland/PictureGroup for FOX/Shutterstock

Sharna Burgess is set to be Brian Austin Green’s bride! The couple took to Instagram on Friday, September 22 to make the news official, though they admitted the same day during a podcast appearance that they’d been engaged for two months. In the sweet post, each of their children from their blended family placed their hands on top of the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum’s hand. Finally, Sharna placed her perfectly manicured hand on top, a sparkling brilliant cut diamond ring adorning her wedding ring finger. “Our latest chapter,” they captioned the joint post, along with a teary-eyed emoji.

Earlier in the day, they confessed the engagement during iHeartRadio’s Oldish podcast. “We’ve been engaged for two months,” Sharna said on the show. “Brian proposed to me.” Apparently, it all went down during Brian’s 50th birthday, on July 15. “Sharna threw me this surprise party,” Brian shared. “And I was like, ‘That’s a perfect place to do it. She’d never see it coming.'”

In a July 17 birthday tribute post, the pro dancer gave hints that the relationship had suddenly become more serious. “Happy Birthday to my person, my one, my best friend and baby daddy,” she wrote in the post. “Your [sic] 50, fine AF and I love you more than I can describe. I hope I get the next 50 with you cos we’ve only just begun.”

Sharna and the actor share son Zane Walker Green, who joined the family on June 28, 2022. Brian also shares three sons, Bodhi, Journey, and Noah, with ex Megan Fox, and one son, Kassius, with ex Vanessa Marcil.

The couple has talked openly about the secrets to their blended family success. “Coparenting [is] trying to find a successful way of blending the two sides,” Brian told Us Weekly in a September 21 interview. “It’s not about my experience compared to yours and trying to force a child to choose a team. It’s about respecting both sides, understanding that there are two sides to it and then finding a happy middle ground, where you two can function together effectively as parents.”