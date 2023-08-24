Billy Ray Cyrus Makes 1st Appearance Since Ex Tish Cyrus’ Wedding At ACM Honors With Fiancée Firerose

Billy Ray Cyrus hit the red carpet after his ex-wife Tish Cyrus got married to Dominic Purcell. The “Achy Breaky Heart” singer, 61, went went his fiancée Firerose, 34, to the 16th Annual Academy of Country Music Honors in Nashville on Wednesday night (Aug. 23). The couple, who got engaged last summer, made their red carpet debut at the star-studded event. The lovebirds also performed together at the show with country music singer Travis Denning.

Billy wore a grey jean jacket over a black shirt and black pants with a cowboy hat to the ACM Honors. Firerose had on a sparkly jacket with a black top, ripped black jeans, sparkly boots, and a black hat. The couple posed side-by-side on the carpet before they hit the stage for their electric performance in their same outfits.

Billy started dating Firerose, an Australian singer, during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown. They met years ago on the set of Hannah Montana and they reconnected following Billy’s split from his wife of almost 30 years. Billy confirmed his engagement to Firerose in November 2022 and revealed that his six children — Miley, 30, Noah, 23, Trace, 34, Brandi, 36, Braison, 29, and Christopher, 31 — are supportive of his new relationship. “There’s no hard feelings. Everyone knew that relationship [with Tish] was over a long time ago,” he said to People after he proposed.

However, the Cyrus family appears to be divided amidst Billy Ray and Tish’s new relationships. Only three of the exes’ kids — Miley, Trace, and Brandi — were at Tish’s wedding in Malibu on August 19. Noah and Braison skipped the wedding and hung out in Los Angeles instead. Noah even rocked a Billy Ray Cyrus shirt seemingly to show her support for her father over her mother. After the wedding, US Weekly reported that Tish, 56, is not upset with her children who skipped her wedding.

“Tish will always love her kids no matter what,” a source told the outlet. “She understands divorce might be challenging especially when she and Billy Ray had been together for so long.” The insider continued, “Tish has never pushed her relationship with Dominic on any of her children and that’s not something she would ever do. She gets that it’s an adjustment for the whole family and doesn’t expect everyone to be on board every step of the way.”

Tish and Billy were married for three decades and raised five children together. They broke up twice but got back together before they split for good in 2020. Tish filed for divorce from Billy in April 2022 and listed “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their split.