Tish Cyrus Cozies Up To New Husband Dominic Purcell Just Before Wedding To Support Miley’s New Music: Photo

Tish Cyrus, 56, made sure to be a supportive momma and visited Miley Cyrus‘ posters in West Hollywood ahead of the singer’s new single set to drop on Aug. 25. The newly married 56-year-old shared the videos and photos from her visit on the Sunset strip via Instagram on Aug. 17, just days before her wedding to actor Dominic Purcell, 53. “My girl on Sunset….. @mileycyrus we’re proud of you Miles….,” Tish captioned the post, along with a red heart emoji.

While showing off the 30-year-old’s posters for “Used To Be Young,” Tish looked effortlessly chic in a white sun dress complete with aviator sunglasses and tan sandals. In the first slide, she posed alongside her now husband, as they both pointed at Miley’s stunning poster. The mother-of-five notably accessorized her summer ensemble with a gold bracelet and her giant diamond engagement ring. As many know, Dominic and Tish got engaged in Apr. of this year.

In the last slide of the post, Tish adorably broke out into song and belted out Miley’s hit song “Party in the U.S.A.” The posters featured the lyrics “I hopped off the plane at LAX,” which seemingly inspired Tish to begin singing. Soon after she shared the supportive content with her 1.2 million followers, many of them took to the comments to react to the sweet post. “Reading “Miles” gave me the real teen nostalgia,” one admirer penned, while another added, “The Best Mom!! We all love Miley!!” A separate fan was shocked to see the Prison Break star in the post. “Is that Dominic Purcell?”, they inquired.

Miley’s mom’s latest post was shared just days ahead of her wedding to Dominic. The 53-year-old and Tish officially tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony in Malibu on Aug. 19. The ceremony was a family affair as the “Flowers” hitmaker was in attendance alongside her siblings Brandi, 36, and Trace, 34. While at the wedding, the Hannah Montana alum looked gorgeous in an off-shoulder baby-blue gown (see photos here). The bride, for her part, looked heavenly in a strapless white lace gown.

As previously mentioned, Tish announced her engagement to Dominic just four months ahead of their wedding. “A thousand times…. YES @dominicpurcell,” she captioned the carousel of engagement photos at the time. Her engagement came just one year after she filed for divorce from Miley’s dad, Billy Ray Cyrus, 61, in Apr. 2022. The “Achy Breaky Heart” hitmaker and Tish were married for nearly 30 years before she called it quits on the marriage. The 61-year-old is currently engaged to fellow singer, Firerose, 34.