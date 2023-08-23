Britney Spears Contemplating Reconciling With ‘Ill’ Dad Jamie Amid Divorce Drama: Report

Britney Spears is thinking about making up with her estranged dad Jamie Spears in the midst of her divorce from Sam Asghari, according to TMZ. The outlet said in an Aug. 23 report that Britney, 41, “has been saying she wants to repair the relationship” with Jamie, 71, who would “love a reconciliation” with his daughter. Jamie is reportedly “ill” after developing an infection from a past knee surgery and he’s returning to the hospital for another surgery on Friday, August 25. TMZ said that because of Jamie’s health issues, Britney “doesn’t want the regret of waiting too long” to make peace with her father.

TMZ also reported that the only family member Britney is currently in contact with is her brother Bryan Spears, 46. The outlet claimed that Bryan told Britney about their dad’s health issues. HollywoodLife has reached out to Britney’s rep for comment, but we haven’t heard back.

After Britney’s divorce news broke, Page Six gave an update on where Britney stands with her loved ones like her mom Lynne Spears, 68, and her sister Jamie Spears, 32, who she fell out with over her controversial conservatorship. “[She’s] not on good terms with her family,” the site reported. “Her meeting with her mom [in May] went okay, but there’s still a lot of hurt there, so they haven’t quite reconciled. Britney is still very angry with Jamie Lynn, too.” Page Six also claimed that the mom of two feels “isolated” amidst her family rift and her split from her husband of 14 month.

Britney has often gone after her estranged family members for their role in the conservatorship that lasted 13 years. However, the “Toxic” singer did meet up with her mom at her house in May, and she seemed thrilled about their reunion when she addressed it on Instagram. “It’s been such a long time..with family, there’s always things that need to be worked out, but time heals all wounds!!” she said. In June, Britney revealed she also met up with her sister, though this hasn’t been proven to be true.

In addition to her family drama, Britney’s divorce from Sam is also putting a lot of stress on the pop star. Us Weekly reported on Aug. 21 that the exes are not speaking to each other at all right now. “They have had problems for a while and all of the drama surrounding Britney was incredibly hard for Sam to take,” the outlet reported. Sam filed for divorce from Britney on Aug. 16 and he addressed the news on Instagram the next day, telling his followers that the pair “have decided to end our journey together.” Britney broke her silence after the split on Aug. 18, writing on Instagram, “6 years is a long time to be with someone so, I’m a little shocked but … I’m not here to explain why because its honestly nobody’s business.”