Britney Spears Still 'Isolated' From Mother & Sister Amid Split From Sam Asghari

While dealing with the end of her marriage to Sam Asghari, Britney Spears is also reportedly still not in a great place with her family.

August 17, 2023
Sam Asghari isn’t the only person who Britney Spears is on the outs with right now, as she also remains distant from family members like mom, Lynne Spears, and sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, according to Page Six. “[She’s] not on good terms with her family,” the site reports. “Her meeting with her mom [in May] went okay, but there’s still a lot of hurt there, so they haven’t quite reconciled. Britney is still very angry with Jamie Lynn, too.” Being in this position has left Britney “isolated,” especially since she’s now separated from her husband, as well, Page Six’s source says. HollywoodLife has reached out to Britney’s rep for comment.

Britney’s relationship with her family members has been strained in the last several years as she fought to get out of her conservatorship. Even after she was freed in Nov. 2021, she remained estranged from her family, often publicly accusing them of trying to profit off her situation. However, Lynne was seen at Britney’s home for a meeting in May, which reportedly lasted around 30 minutes.

At the time, Britney seemed thrilled to be back in a better place with her mom. “My sweet mama showed up at my door step yesterday after 3 years,” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “It’s been such a long time..with family, there’s always things that need to be worked out, but time heals all wounds!! And after being able to communicate what I’ve held in for an extremely long time, I feel so blessed we were able to try to make things RIGHT!! I love you so much!!!” Unfortunately, it does not appear that the ladies kept up their relationship in the months since, according to Page Six’s new report.

Meanwhile, in June, Britney also said that she had met up with Jamie Lynn. “It was nice to visit my sister on set last week!!” she wrote on Instagram. “I’ve missed you guys so much!!! Loyal girls stay home but it’s so nice to visit family!!!” However, Page Six and other outlets have reported that Britney and Jamie Lynn never actually met up like the pop star claimed.

Now, Britney is also dealing with being separated from her husband of 14 months. Sam filed for divorce on Aug. 16, citing irreconcilable differences and listing the date of separation as July 28. TMZ reported that Sam confronted Britney with allegations of cheating, then broke up with her and moved out of their home. The infidelity rumors have not been confirmed, but Sam appears to believe them either way.

