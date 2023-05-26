Britney Spears Says She Feels ‘So Blessed’ To Reunite With Mom Lynne After 3 Years: We ‘Made Things Right’

Britney Spears is so happy that she reconciled with her mom Lynne Spears during their recent reunion. The pop star, 41, told her fans in a May 25 Instagram message that her “sweet mama showed up at my door step yesterday after 3 years.” Britney, who was estranged from Lynne, 68, because of major family drama, noted that it had “been such a long time” since she last saw her mom. “With family there’s always things that need to be worked out … but time heals all wounds !!!” Britney said.

The “Toxic” singer continued, “And after being able to communicate what I’ve held in for an extremely long time, I feel so blessed we were able to try to make things RIGHT !!! I love 💕 you so much !!! Psss… I’m so blessed we can have coffee together after 14 years !!! Let’s go shopping afterwards !!!” Alongside the message about her mom, Britney posted a throwback photo of her as a child wearing a ballerina dress.

Lynne showed up to Britney and her husband Sam Asghari‘s house in Los Angeles on Wednesday, May 24. Paparazzi pictures showed Lynne arriving at LAX International Airport, luggage in tow, before making her way to her daughter. A source told TMZ, who published the pictures of Lynne, that Sam, 29, was also there for the visit. Sources for TMZ also reportedly said Lynne is “committed to making it right with her daughter.”

Britney and Lynne have not been spotted together for years. After not being invited to Britney’s June 2022 wedding to Sam, Lynne told the Daily Mail, “I just want her to be happy.” Britney later dropped a bombshell 22-minute memo about her abusive 13-year conservatorship under dad Jamie Spears, and Lynne again attempted to express her support for her daughter. “Britney, your whole life I have tried my best to support your dreams and wishes!” Lynne wrote in an August 28, 2022 Instagram. “And also, I have tried my best to help you out of hardships! I have never and will never turn my back on you!” she also said.

Britney is still estranged from her father, who she publicly accused of conservatorship abuse under the legal arrangement, which was put into place in 2008 after a series of incidents in the mid-2000’s that called the singer’s mental health into question. Specifically, Britney’s compared him to a sex trafficker and has said that he “loved” having “control” over her.