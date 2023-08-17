Sam Asghari Breaks Silence Amid Britney Spears Divorce Drama: ‘I Wish Her The Best’

Sam Asghari, 29, and Britney Spears, 41, have decided to end their marriage after 14 months, he confirmed via his Instagram Story on Aug. 17. “After 6 years of love and commitment to each other my wife and I have decided to end our journey together,” he began in the statement. “We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always.”

The 29-year-old, who Brit married in Jun. 2022, went on to ask for kindness from the media. “S*** happens. Asking for privacy seems rediculous [sic] so I will just ask for everyone including the media to be kind and thoughtful,” Sam concluded. He filed to end their marriage in the Superior Court of Los Angeles on Aug. 16, in documents obtained by NBC News. HollywoodLife has reached out to Britney’s rep for comment on their divorce but did not receive an immediate response.

In the petition obtained by the previously mentioned outlet, Sam is requesting that the “Hold Me Closer” songstress pay for spousal support and for his attorneys’ fees. “Petitioner has yet to determine the full nature and extent of the separate property assets and obligations of each party,” the filing read, per NBC News. “Petitioner reserves the right to amend this Petition or to conform the Petition to proof.” Sam signed a prenup when he married Britney last year, however, he is reportedly expected to “contest” the agreement, as reported by TMZ on Aug. 16.

This is a developing story and will be updated…