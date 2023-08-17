Octavia Spencer Seemingly Defends Britney Spears After Warning Her To Get Prenup With Sam Asghari

Octavia Spencer might be feeling validated. After warning Britney Spears to get a prenup with Sam Asghari amid their 2021 engagement, the acclaimed actress took to an Instagram post with a comment seemingly defending the pop princess. “Extortion is illegal,” she wrote in the comments thread of a post featuring Page Six‘s report on Sam’s alleged attempts to coerce Britney into renegotiating their prenup. Fans will remember that Octavia initially took to the comments thread of Britney’s engagement announcement with a serious warning to “make him sign a prenup,” — but later backtracked and apologized, calling it a “joke.”

Amid fan backlash, Octavia took to Instagram on Sept 15, 2021, to apologize. “Y’all, a few days ago Sam and Britney announced their engagement and me being me I made a joke,” she wrote alongside a pic of the former couple. “My intention was to make them laugh not cause pain. I’ve reached out to this lovely couple privately to apologize and now want to restore just a smidge of happiness they were robbed of. Britney’s fans have seen her through a lot of pain and she’s found happiness. We’re thrilled for her. So let’s show them love.” she completed the post with the hashtag, “#nonegativity.”

Sam took to the comments section of that post, writing, “You are very kind to clarify but i have no hard feelings whatsoever. Jokes and misconceptions come with the territory.” Sam himself had taken to Instagram stories with a joke of his own, writing at the time, “Thank you to everyone who is concerned about The prenup!” he wrote, alongside two laughing emojis. “Of course we’re getting iron clad prenup to protect my jeep and shoe collection in case she dumps me one day.”

Reports of a split between the famous duo after fourteen months of marriage emerged on Wednesday, Aug. 16. A source told TMZ that the couple had fought over unverified cheating rumors, and that Sam had already moved out. Shortly after, Page Six reported that Sam was threatening to release “embarrassing” information about Britney if she failed to renegotiate their prenuptial agreement. The same day, news broke that Sam had filed for divorce, citing “irreconcilable differences,” per TMZ .