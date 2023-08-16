Sam Asghari Reportedly Threatening To Release ‘Embarrassing’ Britney Spears Info If She Doesn’t Renegotiate Prenup

Sam Asghari is reportedly playing hardball following his alleged split from Britney Spears after a year of marriage. According to an August 16 report by Page Six, a source told the outlet Wednesday that the model is “attempting to negotiate concessions beyond his prenup and threatening to go public with extraordinarily embarrassing information about Britney unless he gets paid.” They added, “So that’s what Sam is focused on.”

An additional source told the outlet in separate comments that Brit is “protected” by her team and that the former couple’s “parting will be respectful.” “It’s blackmail and it’ll never happen,” they asserted.

Sam and Britney are reportedly done, according to an Aug. 16 report by TMZ, after the “Circus” singer her hubby had a “huge fight” over cheating rumors. “It’s only a matter of time before Sam files for divorce,” a source for that outlet said, adding that he’d already moved out of her sprawling Southern California mansion.

The personal trainer, actor, and model met Britney in 2016 while filming a sultry music for her hit “Slumber Party.” He popped the big question just ahead of the end of her conservatorship, in September of 2021, and just a few months later, he spoke with HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY about what he hoped to share with the public about their relationship.

“I like to keep my personal life very private, and, at the same time, I do want to highlight and share some of the amazing moments with my followers and fans,” he told HL at the time. “So, stay tuned for that as well.” The former couple married in a surprise ceremony at her home in Thousand Oaks on June 9, 2022. One year later, the personal trainer took to Instagram to pay tribute to her with never-before-seen footage from their wedding day. “Happy 1 year to me & my better half,” he wrote in part.