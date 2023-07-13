Britney Spears Models New Orange Bikini While Having ‘Fun In The Sun’ With Sam Asghari: Watch

Britney Spears is gearing up for the highly anticipated release of her memoir, The Woman In Me. In the meantime, the mom of two is continuing to do what she does best — slay in sexy bikinis and post fun social media videos. In a clip shared to Instagram on Thursday, July 13, the pop icon appeared to be on vacation as she stood in front of the camera and showed off a seriously tiny orange bikini with adorable circular metal details. Britney showed off the look from every angle, and even extended her arm to show off “new bangles baby, oh yeah oh yeah oh yeah!” “So they’re flowers, and they’re handmade with beads!” she enthused as hubby Sam Asghari, 29, snuggled in to smile for the camera as well.

Brit’s true love wore a pair of shorts and a casual gray sleeveless top as he loved on his world-famous wife. Britney went on to show off more angles of her two piece swimming suit, which she claimed she bought in “the lobby,” and a red beaded hairpiece, an aqua green ring, and a red beaded necklace. The insanely fit singer also rocked a pair of simple brown sandals. At one point, she mused on whether or not the tiny string bikini bottoms were too big.

“Fun in the sun,” she captioned the post, alongside a bright sun emoji. “My bathing suit is too big and I’m making bracelets now 🙈🙈🙈👠👠👠👒👒👒 !!!” In her usual fashion, Brit included rows of expressive emojis, including red high heels, a sunhat, and some monkeys covering their eyes.

The video comes just two days after Britney announced an October release for her memoir, which is expected to contain plenty of upfront and personal details about the “Toxic” singer’s life and struggles — including her controversial 13-year conservatorship, which ended in 2021.

“I worked my a** off for this book… I had a lot of therapy to get this book done, so you guys better like it!” she said in an Instagram video on July 11.