Britney Spears Teases ‘Great News’ As She Twerks In Bikini Bottoms After Las Vegas Slap: Watch

Britney Spears twerked and writhed in a new bikini dance video, teasing upcoming news for fans!

July 10, 2023 10:35PM EDT
Britney Spears
Britney Spears appeared completely unbothered after a security guard for San Antonio Spurs player Victor Wembanyama backhanded her in an already infamous incident. The pop star, 41, took to Instagram on Monday, July 10 to twerk in a teeny tiny pair of turquoise snakeskin bikini bottoms and tease upcoming news. The “Boys” singer wore a white cropped peasant blouse and a pair of white boots as she danced energetically to Janet Jackson‘s “All Nite (Don’t Stop,)” at various points slapping her own rear, flipping off the camera, and caressing her chest. Though Britney disabled comments, she had something to say to her 42.1 million fans in the caption. “Great news coming tomorrow 👀🤫🙊 … ” she teased. “I’m so so excited … can’t wait to share this news with you all !!!!”

The breathless dance video comes just five days after an incident in which a security guard slapped Britney as she attempted to get the attention of an NBA star by tapping him from behind. The entire thing, which the Las Vegas Police Department declined to press charges for, left the mom of two reeling. “Traumatic experiences are not new to me and I have had my fair share of them,” she wrote in part in a statement via Instagram the next day. “I was not prepared for what happened to me last night. I recognized an athlete in my hotel and saw him again. I decided to approach him and congratulate him on his success. It was really loud, so I tapped him on the shoulder to get his attention.”

Victor’s version of the story had Britney “grabbing” him, though a video later surfaced and supported Britney’s claim that she merely tapped him. She asked for an apology, but as yet has not received one.

In any case, the saga doesn’t seem to have dampened Britney’s spirits.  On July 7, she again took to Instagram to proclaim that she remains a fan of Victor. “Either way I’m still a huge fan of the NBA player …,” she wrote in part. “It’s not his fault his security hit me … sh** happens !!!”

