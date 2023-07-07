Britney Spears Vs Victor Wembanyama: Security Team Will Not Be Charged After Slap, Vegas Police Confirm

Las Vegas Police revealed that no charges would be filed against Victor Wembanyama’s security guard who allegedly hit Britney Spears when she approached the NBA rookie in Las Vegas on Wednesday, July 5. “The LVMPD has concluded its investigation of the alleged battery that occurred on July 5, 2023, at 11 p.m., in the 3700 block of Las Vegas Boulevard. No charges will be filed against the person involved,” the police said in a media statement, obtained by HollywoodLife.

Police confirmed to HL that they had responded to an alleged battery investigation on Las Vegas Boulevard at 11 p.m. It was reported that the security guard slapped the singer after she approached him at a restaurant while out with her husband Sam Asghari and others, but after the incident, he went to the table to apologize. “You understand how it is when you’re being swarmed by fans,” he reportedly said, according to TMZ.

After news of the incident broke, Victor revealed that he didn’t know that the person who had approached was Britney. “That person grabbed me from behind — not on my shoulder, she grabbed me from behind — and so I just know the security pushed her away. I don’t know with how much force, though. But security pushed her away. I didn’t stop to look so I could walk in and enjoy the nice dinner,” he said in a clip shared on Twitter.

Following Victor’s response, Britney released her own statement, where she said she simply “tapped him on the shoulder” on Instagram. She alleged that the security guard “backhanded” her, knocking her over, and her glasses off. She also pointed out how often she gets “swarmed” by fans and said that her security team didn’t hit anyone. “I think it’s important to share this story and to urge people in the public eye to set an example and treat all people with respect,” she wrote, while thanking LVMPD. “I have yet to get a public apology from the player, his security, or their organization. I hope they will.”