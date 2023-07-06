Britney Spears Breaks Silence After Getting Slapped, Asks For Public Apology: It’s ‘Embarrassing’

Britney Spears expects an apology after an alleged “embarrassing” slap by a security guard for San Antonio Spurs player Victor Wembanyama. The “Toxic” singer took to Instagram stories on Thursday, July 6 to share her reaction with fans and explain her side of the story. “Traumatic experiences are not new to me and I have had my fair share of them,” she wrote in the statement. “I was not prepared for what happened to me last night. I recognized an athlete in my hotel and saw him again. I decided to approach him and congratulate him on his success. It was really loud, so I tapped him on the shoulder to get his attention.

“I am aware of the players statement where he mentions ‘I grabbed him from behind’ but I simply tapped him on the shoulder. His security then back handed me in the face without looking back, in front of a crowd. Nearly knocking me down and causing [sic] my glasses off my face. I get swarmed by people all the time. In fact, that night. I was swarmed by a group of at least 20 fans. My security team didn’t hit any of them.”

The mom of two then made a vulnerable admission. “This story is super embarrassing to share with the world but its out there already,” she continued. “However, I think it’s important to share this story and to urge people in the public eye to set an example and treat all people with respect.” Britney then lamented the rise of physical violence in general, noting that it’s often “behind closed doors,” and then issued a plea for an apology.

“I have yet to get a public apology from the player, his security, or their organization. I hope they will…” she wrote. The Crossroads actress completed her post with gratitude for fan support. “I cherish the tremendous amounts of love and support I am receiving at the moment,” she concluded. “Thank you to the Las Vegas PD and the detectives for their support.”

TMZ reported on Thursday, July 6, that Britney had filed a police report on the alleged assault, which took place at Catch restaurant at the ARIA hotel in Las Vegas. The outlet reported that Britney was surrounded by fans when she approached the athlete, and her husband Sam Asghari was with her. After tapping him on the shoulder, she was allegedly immediately backhanded by the guard.

Moments ago,#Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama addresses the incident last night with Britney Spears in Las Vegas: pic.twitter.com/T33s7R4yUl — Nate Ryan (@nateryansports) July 6, 2023

She was later approached in the restaurant by the security guard, who reportedly apologized and said, “You understand how it is when you’re being swarmed by fans.” HollywoodLife received confirmation from the Las Vegas PD the same day that they responded to a “battery investigation” at 11 p.m. on Las Vegas Boulevard. They also stated that a police report on the incident was completed, but that no arrests had been made.

Meanwhile, Victor was seen in videos circulating on Twitter addressing the alleged incident. “I didn’t see what happened, because I was walking straight and we were told, ‘Don’t stop,'” he said in the interview clip. “But that person grabbed me from behind — not on my shoulder, she grabbed me from behind — and so I just know the security pushed her away. I don’t know with how much force, though. But security pushed her away. I didn’t stop to look so I could walk in and enjoy the nice dinner.” He said it was a couple of hours later that he learned the person was legendary pop star Britney Spears, and stated that he never saw her face.

Britney’s husband of one year also took to social media Thursday with a blistering statement for the security guard. “I consider my reaction subdued considering what occurred, and I hope the man in question learns a lesson and changes his disregard for women,” the 29-year-old model wrote part. “Thank you for the support.”