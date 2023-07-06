Britney Spears Slapped In The Face By Security Team Of Victor Wembanyama: Report

Britney Spears was allegedly hit by a member of Victor Wembanyama’s security team while she was in Las Vegas on Wednesday, July 5. TMZ reported that Britney filed a police report following the incident with the San Antonio Spurs player. The security guard reportedly apologized to the “Toxic” singer after the incident, and he spoke to her security team after the fact.

The incident happened while at Catch restaurant at the ARIA Hotel. Britney was joined by her husband Sam Asghari and two more friends. Fans gathered around her as she entered the casino, and she reportedly went up to Victor to request a photo and tell her she was a fan. After she tapped him on the shoulder, a member of the security team reportedly immediately backhanded her, knocking her to the ground. Her glasses also reportedly fell off.

After the singer went back to her table, the security guard went over to apologize. “You understand how it is when you’re being swarmed by fans,” the outlet said that the member of the security team told her.

HollywoodLife has reached out to Las Vegas Police, a rep for Britney, and a media relations contact for the Spurs. Neither the singer nor Victor has made a public statement on their social media.

