Britney Spears Slapped In The Face By Security Team Of Victor Wembanyama: Report

A return to Vegas did not go well for Britney Spears after an encounter with an NBA star resulted in the pop superstar being smacked in the face.

By:
,
Reading Time: 2 minute
July 6, 2023 11:15AM EDT
britney spears, victor wembanyama
View gallery
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' film premiere, Arrivals, TCL Chinese Theatre, Los Angeles, USA - 22 Jul 2019
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Hi Britney! Amid ongoing internet speculations, pop icon Britney Spears and her husband Sam Asghari were spotted on a romantic date at the renowned Nobu Malibu. The couple looked happy and in love, with Britney smiling from ear to ear sitting in the car waiting for her beau. Despite the media frenzy around her life, Britney seemed to be enjoying her time with Sam at the trendy restaurant. Pictured: Britney Spears, Sam Asghari BACKGRID USA 19 FEBRUARY 2023 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - The couple was spotted exiting from the swanky restaurant in Malibu with heaps of security in tow. Britney and Sam held hands as they exited the building with security using black umbrellas to hide the singer. The outing comes after the couple went through a couple of public dramas that led to a meltdown by the famed singer. Pictured: Britney Spears BACKGRID USA 19 FEBRUARY 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: Shutterstock

Britney Spears was allegedly hit by a member of Victor Wembanyama’s security team while she was in Las Vegas on Wednesday, July 5. TMZ reported that Britney filed a police report following the incident with the San Antonio Spurs player. The security guard reportedly apologized to the “Toxic” singer after the incident, and he spoke to her security team after the fact.

The incident happened while at Catch restaurant at the ARIA Hotel. Britney was joined by her husband Sam Asghari and two more friends. Fans gathered around her as she entered the casino, and she reportedly went up to Victor to request a photo and tell her she was a fan. After she tapped him on the shoulder, a member of the security team reportedly immediately backhanded her, knocking her to the ground. Her glasses also reportedly fell off.

After the singer went back to her table, the security guard went over to apologize. “You understand how it is when you’re being swarmed by fans,” the outlet said that the member of the security team told her.

Britney was reportedly hit by a member of Victor’s security team. (Shutterstock)

HollywoodLife has reached out to Las Vegas Police, a rep for Britney, and a media relations contact for the Spurs. Neither the singer nor Victor has made a public statement on their social media.

The incident occurred just weeks after Britney took a vacation with Sam to Cabo. The In The Zone singer shared a few photos and videos of the two of them enjoying drinks and a beautiful getaway to Mexico on her Instagram. She’s also regularly posted tons of videos and photos, showing off her outfits and dance moves on the social media platform. In a recent clip, she was interrupted when Sam dipped into the shot and gave her a quick kiss. After the short second of him pecking her on the lips, Britney kept showing off one of her many amazing outfits.

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad