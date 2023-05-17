Britney Spears Rocks Red Hot Bikini While Dancing After Sam Asghari Defends Her

Britney Spears took to Instagram on May 16 to share a new video of herself showing off her dance moves. This time, she wore a red bikini while putting on a show. She paired the string swimsuit with a matching hat and knee-high boots for a western look.

While Brit didn’t give any context to the post in her caption, she recently updated fans on what’s been going on in her life in another Instagram post. “I’m so excited about this month!!” she shared. “I’m remodeling 3 rooms in my house!! I’m actually just getting white paint and going to repaint the rooms myself. I’ve never painted a room before so I’m pretty excited…don’t laugh. My husband has given me free will to do whatever I want!”

Britney has been married to her husband, Sam Asghari, since June 2022. The wedding took place just months after she was freed from her conservatorship, which had been in place for 13 years. Under the conservatorship, Britney’s father had control over her career and finances.

Since the end of the conservatorship, Britney has mostly been living her life out of the public eye, which has led to continued speculation about her private life. On May 14, Sam even took to his Instagram Story to shut down recent false stories in the press about his wife. “All of a sudden, after 15 years when she’s free after all that gaslighting, all those things that went down, now you’re gonna put her under a microscope and tell her story?” he asked. “Don’t believe what you read online. Ninety-nine percent of the time those are all clickbaits.”

Sam’s bold statement comes after he and Britney were both recently photographed without their wedding rings on separate outings. A rep for Sam shut down rumors of trouble in the marriage, though, insisting that Sam simply took the ring off because he was working on a new movie.