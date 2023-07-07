Britney Spears & Victor Wembanyama Video Shows Singer Tapping NBA Star, Not ‘Grabbing’ Him

Britney Spears did not “grab” San Antonio Spurs player Victor Wembanyama before a member of his security team slapped her across the face on Wednesday, July 5 for getting too close. In a video obtained by TMZ that can be seen HERE, the 41-year-old pop icon can be seen tapping on the 19-year-old rising basketball player’s shoulder from behind. Victor did not react to the physical touch and kept walking toward Las Vegas’ CATCH restaurant as his security guard, identified as Damian Smith by TMZ, back-handed Britney across her face, seemingly hitting her sunglasses.

The video corroborates the “Toxic” singer’s story that she only “tapped” him, and proves Victor’s claim that she “grabbed” him as false. “That person was calling me, ‘Sir, sir,’ and that person grabbed me from behind,” Victor said in a statement to AP News on July 6. “I didn’t see what happened because I was walking straight and didn’t stop. That person grabbed me from behind — not on my shoulder, she grabbed me from behind. I just know the security pushed her away. I don’t know with how much force but security pushed her away. I didn’t stop to look so I could walk in and enjoy a nice dinner.” Victor also said he did not know Britney was the person in question until hours after the incident.

Meanwhile, in a post to her Instagram Story on Thursday night, Britney recounted a different version of the series of events. “Traumatic experiences are not new to me and I have had my fair share of them. I was not prepared for what happened to me last night,” she began. “I recognized an athlete in my hotel and saw him again. I decided to approach him and congratulate him on his success. It was really loud, so I tapped him on the shoulder to get his attention.”

“I am aware of the players statement where he mentions ‘I grabbed him from behind’ but I simply tapped him on the shoulder,” Britney continued. “His security then back handed me in the face without looking back, in front of a crowd. Nearly knocking me down and causing [sic] my glasses off my face.”

Britney further explained why she was so upset by using herself as an example. “I get swarmed by people all the time. In fact, that night. I was swarmed by a group of at least 20 fans. My security team didn’t hit any of them,” she noted.

Britney’s statement about the incident, for which she demanded an apology, came minutes after her husband, Sam Asghari, shared a statement on his Instagram Story. “Self-defense can be unavoidable, but the defense of any woman, especially my wife, is not debatable,” the 29-year-old model and actor’s note began. “I consider my reaction subdued considering what occurred, and I hope the man in question learns a lesson and changes his disregard for women.”

On Friday, July 7, the Las Vegas Police Department confirmed that charges would not be filed against the security guard. “The LVMPD has concluded its investigation of the alleged battery that occurred on July 5, 2023, at 11 p.m., in the 3700 block of Las Vegas Boulevard. No charges will be filed against the person involved,” they said.