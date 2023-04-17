Britney Spears Dances In Just Bikini Bottoms & A Crop Top In New Videos: Watch

Britney Spears found plenty of reasons to dance in new videos on Instagram on Sunday, April 16. The popstar, 41, showed off moves in a few different clips while sporting different colored crop tops, boots, and bikini bottoms. The singer said she had made a bunch of different clips during the day, and clearly had a blast while dancing and showing off her outfits.

Britney danced to the songs “Sadeness (Part 1)” and “Principles of Lust: Sadeness/Find Love/Sadness (Reprise)” by the German electronic, ambient band Enigma as well as the hit “Pumped Up Kicks” by alt-rockers Foster The People in different clips. In the first clip, Britney rocked a white, long-sleeve crop top and hot pink bottoms, as she spun around and danced barefoot to Enigma. In the third video, she sported a red crop top and gray camo bikini bottoms and black boots as she danced. “As most say – very CUTE,” she wrote in the caption to the first video. In the last clip, she also shared a series of rose emojis.

The “Baby One More Time” singer danced and lip-synced along to “Pumped Up Kicks,” while wearing a white short, sleeve crop top and matching boots in the second video. She completed the look with neon green bathing suit bottoms, and in the caption she wrote about how tired she was after a long day of dancing. “I did 8 videos yesterday,” she wrote. “I was excited because I haven’t danced in forever !!! I need a baby stroller today … literally.”

Even though she said she hasn’t “danced in forever,” Britney regularly posts videos of herself showing off amazing outfits and her moves on Instagram. In fact, after fans had speculated that she was having problems in her marriage to Sam Asghari because she was seen without her wedding ring on, she did put some fans at ease when she shared another video of herself dancing with the ring visible on her finger.

Aside from her awesome dancing videos, fans are looking forward to Britney’s long-awaited memoir, which will reportedly be available in the fall, according to a report from Page Six. A source told the outlet that it will be a chronicling of all the major moments from Britney’s life and career. “Britney’s book is a story of triumph,” the insider said. “It is also a story of survival, finding her way out of the crippling conservatorship to finding happiness with her husband Sam Ashgari.”