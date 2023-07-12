Britney Spears Rocks Plunging Crop Top & Mini Skirt To Hype New Memoir In Sexy Video: You ‘Better Like It’

Britney Spears, 41, revealed on Jul. 11 that her memoir, The Woman In Me, is set to debut in Oct. 2023, and just hours later the blonde beauty took to Instagram to talk about her writing process. In the video, Brit looked chic in a plunging floral crop top and a grey mini skirt, which she paired with nearly knee-high leather boots. “Ok guys so my book is coming out very, very soon,” she began in the clip. “I worked my a** off for this book… I had a lot of therapy to get this book done, so you guys better like it!”

The mother-of-two made sure to note that she doesn’t mind if people do not respond positively to her book. “If you don’t like it… that’s fine too,” she said, as she did a swooping motion with her hand. Britney concluded the clip by referencing The Beach Boys‘ hit song “Bermuda Bahama.” Moments before grabbing a pair of white sunglasses, she began to chant the song. “Either way, I’m going to Bermuda, Bahama… come on pretty mama,” she joked.

Moments before the “Toxic” hitmaker shared the video to chat about the book, Brit also shared a separate video where she nearly said the exact same things verbatim. The first video varied slightly, as she recorded it as a selfie, however, she still added the “Bermuda Bahama” moment. “I’m out of here so bye guys! Hope you like the book!”, Britney concluded at the end of the first video announcement.

Soon after she shared the two clips, many of her fans took to the comments section of a fan re-post of the videos to react to the announcement. “that was the promo lol. very pre-blackout vibes,” one fan quipped, referencing Britney’s 2007 album. Meanwhile, another admirer simply wrote, “YAYY,” to express their excitement. In a re-post of a screenshot of the Grammy winner’s outfit, one of Brit’s fans couldn’t help but swoon over her outfit. “She always looks adorable,” they penned, along with a heart eyes emoji.

Although it’s unclear who was recording the second video, many fans speculated that it was Britney’s husband, Sam Asghari, 29. “I can’t with Sam’s breathing,” one fan pointed out, as someone’s breathing could be heard in the background. After Britney began chanting the “Bermuda Bahama” song, a man off-camera told her it was “too much.” Some of the pop icon’s fans came to her defense in the fan re-post. “You’re too much Sam,” one person clapped back, while another wrote, “Sam making sure he’s heard and noticed at the end bugs tf out of me.”

Hours earlier, Britney announced the memoir via social media. The highly-anticipated memoir will hit book stands and online retailers on Oct. 24. “It’s coming…My story on my own terms at last. Are you ready?”, the memoir announcement was captioned on Jul. 11. The press release also revealed what fans can expect the memoir to be about. “The Woman in Me is a brave and astonishingly moving story about freedom, fame, motherhood, survival, faith, and hope,” the official statement read. For the cover, Britney posed nearly nude, as she rocked nothing but metallic jeans in the black-and-white image, which can be seen above.