Kevin Federline Hopes ‘Things Work Out’ For Ex Britney Spears Amid Sam Asghari Divorce Drama

As news of Britney Spears' and Sam Asghari's split rocked the world, her ex-husband Kevin Federline's feelings on the matter were revealed.

August 17, 2023
The father of Britney Spears’ two sons hopes the best for his ex-wife and Sam Asghari, 29. In new comments, Kevin Federline‘s lawyer Mark Vincent Kaplan offered his client’s reaction to the news that Brit’s marriage of one year is over. “He wishes them both the best,” the attorney told ET Online on Thursday, Aug. 17.  “If they reconcile, great, but hopefully it won’t be a factor that makes her feel more alienated than she might otherwise be if she was still in an intact marriage.” Mark added, “He wishes her the best and hopes that things work out for her for the best.” As for any advice K Fed might offer his famous ex, Mark said, “Be strong, be focused, and get good advice from those around you before making important decisions.”

Kevin and Britney, 41, were married from 2004-2007, during which time they welcomed their two sons, Sean and Jayden. The teens recently moved to Hawaii with their father and his current wife, Victoria Prince. On Wednesday, Aug. 16, TMZ reported that Sam and Britney, who married on June 9, 2022, had split following a “huge fight” over cheating allegations, and that Sam had already vacated her mansion. In the hours that followed, another report emerged via Page Six, alleging that Sam was threatening to release “embarrassing” information about Britney if she refused to renegotiate their prenuptial agreement.

Later in the day, TMZ reported that Sam had filed for divorce, citing “irreconcilable differences.” And on Thursday, Sam took to Instagram stories to break his silence on the already chaotic split. “After 6 years of love and commitment to each other my wife and I have decided to end our journey together,” Sam wrote. “We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always.” He also noted that “sh** happens” and asked that everyone be “kind and thoughtful.”

