Britney Spears’ Sons Safe, But ‘Sad’ Amid Maui Fires After Just Moving To Hawaii Weeks Before

Britney Spears’ boys Sean Preston, 17, and Jayden James 16, are saddened by the fires that ravaged Maui, says dad Kevin Federline‘s attorney in new comments just after they moved to the Big Island on Aug 1. “[They are] not personally [affected], but there’s people in the area that are dying and having their homes destroyed, so it’s very traumatic,” K-Fed’s lawyer Mark Vincent Kaplan, told Page Six for a Friday, Aug. 11 report. “Obviously, right now, everyone is very sad about what’s going on there with the fires and the casualties from the fires, but other than the trauma from that, they’re very happy to be there,” he explained.

Kevin, 45, and his wife Victoria Prince moved their family, including Britney’s two sons, to Hawaii just ten days ago, and per a July 31 report by TMZ, they didn’t have a chance to say goodbye to their popstar mom before heading to their tropical new home. Prior to the move, Mark had pushed for Britney’s permission in May for the boys to relocate. Britney obliged through her own lawyer Mathew Rosengart, who noted in paper that, “To her credit, Britney Spears will not interfere with and consents to the relocation.”

Meanwhile, Brit’s fans were suspicious of Kevin’s motive for the move — the former backup dancer apparently would technically be able to continue to collect child support in Hawaii until their kids are 23 if enrolled in higher education. While Kevin didn’t directly deny it, he did clap back when a photographer asked him about it back in June. “A lot of people say a lot of stupid things,” he said, per Page Six, as he made his way from a McDonalds to his car.

The outlet reports that Kevin’s big move was actually because his wife accepted a new job in the faraway locale. And according to Mark, Britney’s sons adore it. “They love it there,” he said. “They had been there before they decided to make the move, but they’re very happy there.”