Britney Spears Posts Rare, Recent Photos With Sons For Their Birthdays Amidst Drama

Britney Spears hasn’t seen her sons in months, but she reminisced on one of her most recent get togethers with the boys in honor of their birthdays on Sept. 12 and Sept. 14. On the evening of Sept. 13, Britney wished Jayden Federline and Sean “Preston” Federline a happy 16th and 17th birthday, respectively, on Instagram. She posted two photos of herself with the boys, as well. “Happy birthday Preston and Jayden,” she wrote. “Love you both so much!!! These photos are from last year!!!”

The post comes following Kevin Federline’s reveal that the teenagers have chosen not to see Britney in recent months, as well as Jayden’s interview about his and Preston’s relationship with the singer. In the interview, Jayden opened up about why he and his brother decided to skip Britney’s wedding to Sam Asghari in June. He also backed up Kevin’s insistence that it was the boys’ own decision to distance themselves from their mother. Jayden also confirmed that Britney’s Instagram activity was a big part of the reason why they were estranged.

“It’s almost as if she has to put something on Instagram to get attention,” Jayden said in the interview. “I’m hoping, for me, maybe she will [stop].” Jayden also insisted that he and Preston hope to repair their relationship with their mother, but admitted that it will take “time and effort.”

Britney responded to the interview via various social media posts. She was clearly upset with her ex and her son for their public declarations, and accuse Jayden and Preston of being distant to her even when they were seeing each other. Britney vowed that she will always love her children. However, she explained that she would not change her behavior, as she was restrained from being herself for 13 years amidst her conservatorship, which she was just freed from in 2021.

The Britney family drama went down at the end of August and beginning of September, but, as HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY reported, she’s now focused on repairing the relationship. “Her autonomy and independence mean the world to her, but her boys mean even more,” our source explained. “If she truly believed stopping posting photos would change things, she would in a heartbeat. She believes…that much more would have to be done to accomplish a true reconciliation. She’s not sure what the solution is, but no matter what, Britney will always love her boys.”