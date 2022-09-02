Britney Spears’ Son Jayden, 15, Says Mom Posts On Instagram ‘For Attention’: ‘I Hope She Stops’

Britney Spears, 40, was on cloud nine last week when her hit song “Hold Me Closer” soared to the top of the charts, hitting #1 in 35 countries immediately after its debut. However, one week later, on Sept. 1, the mother of sons Sean, 16, and Jayden, 15, with ex, Kevin Federline, 44, was put on blast by Jayden in an interview with ITV, in which he said his mom’s racy Instagram photos were partly to blame for the demise in their relationship. “It’s like almost as if she has to put something on Instagram to get attention, Jayden said, adding, “This has gone on for years and years and years, and there’s a high chance that this is never going to really stop, but I’m hoping for me, maybe she will.” As HollywoodLife reported, Jayden and Sean did not attend their mother’s wedding to Sam Asghari, 28, on June 9, 2022. In a recent interview with the same network, Kevin said that the boys have not seen their mother “in months.”

Britney Spears' youngest son believes his relationship with his mother can be repaired Jayden said: "I 100% think this can be fixed of course. It's just going to take a lot of time and effort… I really want to see her again." Read more here: https://t.co/JfU55ZFwar pic.twitter.com/QdYQCNfbxW — ITV News (@itvnews) September 2, 2022

“We’ve both been through so much pressure in the past that this is our safe place now, to process all the emotional trauma we’ve been through,” Jayden. said to ITV. But it seems like there is still hope for a reconciliation, as he told the outlet, “I 100% think this can be fixed of course. It’s just going to take a lot of time and effort… I really want to see her again.” So, when did Jayden realize that his mother was not like other moms? “There was this TV, and it showed all the people, and it showed her singing and dancing on the stage,” Jayden said. “And when I saw that, I thought wow, that is a lot of people. And I came to the realization of how famous she was and how successful she is as a person, and that kind of inspired me.”

As fans know, Britney’s success was hindered when she was locked into a 13-year conservatorship by her father, Jamie Spears, 70, which ended in 2021. Britney has since spoken about the pain she suffered as a result of the conservatorship. Despite this, Jayden stuck up for his grandfather. He told ITV, “At first he was just trying to be like any father, like pursue his daughter’s dream of being a superstar. But I did think maybe the conservatorship did go [on] for a little too long – probably why my mum was very angry about the whole situation because she felt as if she was working for too long, which I personally think yeah, she was.”

Britney responded to Jayden’s interview in a Sept. 2 post on her Instagram, in which she wrote, “I’ve tried my best at being the best person I can be. To be basically held hostage in homes under nurses and bulls–t I hope my kids one day understand the reasoning of my play in water revealing myself as any woman would being held under blankets and supervision under the conservatorship!!!” In another part of her response, Britney added, “Finally at 40 without the restraints of what my family did to me … I say to my son Jayden that I send all the love in the world to you every day for the rest of my life !!!! My love for my children has no boundaries and it deeply saddens me to know [Jayden’s] outcry of saying I wasn’t up to his expectations of a mother … and maybe one day we can meet face to face and talk about this openly !!!!”