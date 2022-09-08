Britney Spears ‘Committed’ To Repairing Relationship With Sons After Clapping Back At Jayden

Britney Spears, 40, is “committed” to repairing her relationship with her youngest son, Jayden Federline, 15. The “Toxic” singer is “living her life the way she wants but is equally committed to her sons,” a source tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY following the on-going fallout from the teenager’s interview with British network ITV that also included dad Kevin Federline, 44. Since Jayden’s interview aired, Britney has responded several times via her Instagram account to her 42.1 million followers, including clapping back at his criticism over her sexy Instagram posts of her in bikinis, dancing and more.

Jayden explicitly stated that he felt his mom made particular posts to “get attention,” and added that he “hoped” that she would “stop” — but admitted there was a “high chance” Britney wouldn’t. Our source indicated that the Crossroads star didn’t feel that changing her ways on social media would actually do much to “repair” things, however. “Although Jayden has suggested that things would improve in their relationship if Britney stopped posting sexy photos, she doesn’t believe that would truly repair things at this point,” they also.

Since the legendary pop princess has just come out of a 13-year-long conservatorship with a number of strict limitations, she’s embracing her regained freedom by her expressive Instagram account, the source explained. “She’s been under a conservatorship for so many years and this is the first time in her life that she has her own voice and can make her own choices,” they spilled to HL. “Her autonomy and independence mean the world to her, but her boys mean even more. If she truly believed stopping posting photos would change things, she would in a heartbeat.”

Although Britney would stop posting the sexy content if it meant a healed relationship with her sons, she feels that it is much deeper than that at this point. The confidant added that, “she doesn’t believe that it will change a thing and that much more would have to be done to accomplish a true reconciliation. She’s not sure what the solution is but no matter what, Britney will always love her boys.”

The “Hold Me Closer” singer understands that her sons Jayden and Sean Federline, 16, are both still “very young” and will grow to understand her point of view eventually. “She knows they may not fully understand some of the choices she makes, but she’s okay with that. She intends to continue living her life the way she wants but is equally committed to her sons,” the insider concluded.

Conflict with Britney and and her sons first became public when Sean and Jayden did not attend the star’s wedding to Sam Asghari, 28, back in June. In an interview with ITV, which aired on Sept. 2, Jayden spoke to the outlet on behalf of himself and his brother. He noted that “it will take a lot of time and effort” to repair the relationship with their famous mother. Jayden also told the outlet, “I 100 percent think this can be fixed,” in part. “It’s just going to take a lot of time and effort. I just want her to get better mentally. When she gets better, I really want to see her again.”

A second source told HL that Britney is “upset” with her son, but that she knows she cannot be mad for long. “Britney is upset with Jayden but he knows that she cannot stay upset with him. She loves her sons, and she knows that his decision to speak out was not his idea.” The insider also told us that she doesn’t “blame him” and doesn’t harbor any “harsh feelings to either one of them.”

However, the blonde bombshell is happy that her son, Sean, did not speak publicly about their relationship. “She is thankful that Sean did not speak out too, but she knows that Sean is more reserved to begin with. She really just wants to move on from this and wants nothing more than to fix the bond that is broken.” Brit feels that the situation is “definitely fixable” and that when her kids grow up, “they will be able to see this.” Britney shares both Jayden and Sean with her ex-husband Kevin. The former couple was married for three years from 2004 until their split in 2007.