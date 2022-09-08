Britney Spears Sunbathes In Just A Yellow Thong Amid Drama With Son Jayden, 15: Photo

Britney Spears, 40, isn’t shy about showing skin on social media — and on Sept. 7, the iconic pop singer did exactly that with a thong bikini video! She captioned the sexy post, “CALM DOWN !!! HELL NO STAY WOKE !!!!! Oh and here’s my ass,” along with a wink face emoji. In the clip, the “Toxic” singer showed off her bikini while she sunbathed and went for a swim in the ocean. Britney was seen enjoying the summer sun with a gentleman pal on a luxurious yacht. Her friend also put on Britney’s bikini top while the mom-of-two went completely topless on the fancy boat that day.

The posts comes amid on-going drama with her son Jayden, 15, pertaining to a recent interview he did with his dad Kevin Federline for ITV in the UK. In the interview, the teen expressed that he was not a fan of her revealing Instagram posts. “It’s like almost as if she has to put something on Instagram to get attention,” Jayden said. “This has gone on for years and years and years, and there’s a high chance that this is never going to really stop, but I’m hoping for me, maybe she will,” he added.

Britney has since responded, and apologized for the way her posts make him “feel” — but made it clear she will continue to post as she pleases. “I haven’t been able to post my loving family… either way I’m so sorry children I continue to do social media,” she said in a post on Sept. 2. “I’m sorry you feel I do it for attention … I’m sorry for the way you feel … but guess what ???? I’ve got news for you … I’m a child of God as well we all are in God’s eyes … so NOPE I’m not sorry … I’ve learned to say SO !!!” she defiantly added.

The “Toxic” singer was seemingly enjoying some much-deserved R&R, and her 42.2 million followers were loving the latest post. One fan took to the comments section and wrote, “Enjoy your life queen,” along with a series of red hearts. A separate fan commented laughing emojis along with, “that’s right. Tell ‘em to kiss it.” Earlier that day, Britney also shared a beautiful photo of a pink flower with the caption, “🇨🇮🇨🇮🇨🇮.” The photo was taken by a user that the singer tagged named @haleystravels.

The revealing Instagram video comes nearly two weeks after Britney and Elton John, 75, released their hit song “Hold Me Closer.” The 40-year-old shared a fan-made edit on Sept. 2 to thank her fans for listening to her new single. She captioned the post, “Thank you to my fans for making my song number one for a week now.” The single was released on Aug. 26, and has already achieved wild success — marking her first Billboard top 10 in nearly a decade.

Just two days before the song was released, Britney took to Twitter to share some thoughts about the new collaboration. She wrote, “Okie dokie … my first song in 6 years !!!! It’s pretty damn cool that I’m singing with one of the most classic men of our time … @eltonofficial !!!! I’m kinda overwhelmed… it’s a big deal to me !!! I’m meditating more and learning my space is valuable and precious !!!” And Elton also shared a special message when the song was released on his Instagram. He captioned the adoring post, “I’m thrilled with the response to Hold Me Closer! I wanted to do a fun, happy summer track so was ecstatic when Britney agreed to be a part of this song! She truly is an icon, one of the all-time great pop stars and I love her dearly. I hope you all love it!”