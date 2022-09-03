Britney Spears Says She’s ‘Sorry’ For How Son Jayden, 15, Feels About Her Social Media Posts

Britney Spears has once again responded to her sons Sean, 16, and Jayden, 15 — and apologized for how her social media posts make them “feel.” The pop star, 41, made it clear, however, that she is not sorry for her actual content on Instagram, and will keep posting as she likes.

“I haven’t been able to post my loving family… either way I’m so sorry children I continue to do social media,” she said in a post on Sept. 2, directly responding once again to the ITV interview that her son Jayden participated in with dad Kevin Federline. “I’m sorry you feel I do it for attention … I’m sorry for the way you feel … but guess what ???? I’ve got news for you … I’m a child of God as well we all are in God’s eyes … so NOPE I’m not sorry … I’ve learned to say SO !!!” she then declared.

In the interview with documentarian Daphne Barak, Jayden — speaking for both himself and his older brother — made his stance clear about Brit’s Instagram account that regularly includes dancing videos, bikini posts and more. “It’s like almost as if she has to put something on Instagram to get attention,” the 15-year-old said. “This has gone on for years and years and years, and there’s a high chance that this is never going to really stop, but I’m hoping for me, maybe she will.”

There’s seemingly been a rift between Britney and her two sons in recent months, as the boys were also not present for her wedding to Sam Asghari, 28, back in June. Jayden explained that it “wasn’t a good time to go” among the on-going divide between his mom and the rest of her family following the end of her conservatorship. “I’m not saying that I’m not happy for her, I’m really happy for them, but she didn’t invite the whole family and then if it was just going to be me and Preston, I just don’t see how that situation would have ended on good terms,” he added, referencing his brother by his middle name.

Le fils de Britney Spears, Jayden, dit que les relations tendues peuvent être réparées : je veux à 100 % la revoir https://t.co/DQYlVLo4RQ pic.twitter.com/jbl3k7Aznk — 24H Sante (@24sante_fr) September 3, 2022

Jayden did, however, indicate he thinks their relationship can be repaired. “We’ve both been through so much pressure in the past that this is our safe place now, to process all the emotional trauma we’ve been through,” he sad. “I 100% think this can be fixed of course. It’s just going to take a lot of time and effort… I really want to see her again.”

Britney’s response is her second to the interview. On Sept. 1, she shared a lengthy post for both sons where she reminded them to “remember where you came from.” She also said, “I send all the love in the world to you [Jayden] every day for the rest of my life !!!!…My love for my children has boundaries and it deeply saddens me to know his outcry of saying I wasn’t up his expectations of a mother … and maybe one day we can meet face to face and talk about this openly !!!!”