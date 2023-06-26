Kevin Federline Reacts To Claim He’s Moving To Hawaii To Extend Child Support From Britney Spears

Nearly one month after Britney Spears‘ legal team gave Kevin Federline the green light to move to Hawaii with his and Britney’s kids, Sean Preston, 17, and Jayden James, 16, Kevin is clapping back against rumors that he’s only making the move to extend Britney’s child support. “A lot of people say a lot of stupid things,” Kevin, 45, told a paparazzo on Monday, June 26 in a video obtained by Page Six. The rumor is likely based on the fact that in Hawaii, child support payments are paid until the child is 23 as long as they’re enrolled in school. In California, no law requires child support to continue past the age of 18, according to Maples Family Law.

On May 30, it was reported that the 41-year-old singer’s lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, was issued an ultimatum by Kevin’s lawyer, Mark Vincent Kaplan, that Britney needed to respond to Kevin’s request to relocate their kids or they would be taken to court. He was reportedly under pressure to get an answer, as his wife of a decade, Victoria Prince, was ready to accept a job offer at a local university in Hawaii, but could not commit due to the custody issue. They reportedly plan to move by August.

Matthew slammed Mark for speaking to entertainment outlets about the situation and threatening to take Britney to court in a letter obtained by Page Six. “It was more than disappointing that you nevertheless chose to publicize this matter, creating unnecessary drama and a false ‘dispute’ by publicly discussing the issue and your letter,” he reportedly wrote. “When I called you yesterday to express my dismay that you had done so, you denied doing so. Apparently, you did not realize that [TMZ’s] May 30 story itself literally quotes you as the story’s source.”

As Kevin’s lawyer was threatening to take the “Toxic” singer to court, Kevin and Victoria were sued by the West Valley Christian School, where their two daughters are students. The school claimed they owe more than $15,000, per TMZ, and that they have not paid since May 2019. The school is reportedly seeking the tuition balance, plus 10% interest per year starting in May 2019.

Kevin has six children in total: His boys with Britney, a daughter, Kori, 20, and son, Kaleb, 18, with ex-fiancée Shar Jackson, and his two daughters with Victoria, Jordan, 11, and Peyton, 9. He has not publicly commented on his legal woes with West Valley Christian School.