Kevin Federline: Why His Mom Is The ‘Backbone’ Of His Relationship With Britney Spears

Kevin Federline’s mom, Julie, has been the glue that’s been holding the important points of his family together, including the co-parenting relationship he has with the mother of his two sons, Britney Spears.

Kevin Federline, 41, and Britney Spears, 38, may no longer be romantically involved but the former spouses have been maintaining a civil co-parenting relationship for their two sons and his mom, Julie, has a lot to do with the reason it’s going so well. The former couple’s boys Sean Preston, 14, and Jayden James, 13, are the main priorities of their parents’ lives but since Britney has been under a court-ordered conservatorship and working on her health a lot, Kevin and his mom have been spending a lot of time with them.

“Britney’s boys are very busy. They’re teenagers who have lots of activities and living their lives. They know what’s going on with their mom constantly and are aware of her life and health,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “They have been seeing her less and less as she works on herself and they’re just so busy with their own day to day. They’re with their father a lot. Kevin’s mother is the backbone of the family and makes the life work between the families. She’s amazing. She bakes, cooks for everyone, and is really there for everyone and Britney’s father [Jamie Spears] is, too. Those two are the ones that hold those families together. Kevin has 6 children and it’s not easy for him all of the time.”