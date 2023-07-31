Britney Spears Won’t See Her 2 Sons Before They Move To Hawaii With Dad Kevin Federline: Report

Britney Spears won’t have an official goodbye with her two sons before they move to Hawaii, according to a July 31 report from TMZ. Britney’s boys Sean Preston, 17, and Jayden James 16, are relocating to Hawaii with their dad Kevin Federline on Tuesday, August 1, and they won’t be seeing their famous mom before they go, TMZ sources claimed. The teenagers are moving out of California with Kevin, 45, and his wife Victoria Prince, who are reportedly renting a place on the island before they find a permanent home. HollywoodLife has reached out to Britney’s rep for comment.

The 41-year-old singer’s legal team gave Kevin the green light to move to Hawaii with their kids back in May. Britney’s lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, was issued an ultimatum by Kevin’s lawyer, Mark Vincent Kaplan, that Britney needed to respond to Kevin’s request to relocate their kids or they would be taken to court. He was reportedly under pressure to get an answer, as his wife Victoria was ready to accept a job offer at a local university in Hawaii, but could not commit due to the custody issue. Kevin’s lawyer claimed that Britney hasn’t seen her kids in one year during the legal dispute.

In a court filing, Britney’s lawyer gave permission for the move, and noted that Sean “will no longer be a minor” when he turns 18 in September, while Jayden is also “nearing the age of maturity.” Matthew also added, “To her credit, Britney Spears will not interfere with and consents to the relocation.” Britney’s lawyer then slammed Kevin’s lawyer for speaking to entertainment outlets about the situation and threatening to take Britney to court.

While Britney’s currently estranged from her sons, she did show some love to one of her boys on Instagram after the news of their move. The “Hold Me Closer” singer shared a throwback photo of Sean on June 5 and called him her “first love” in her caption. Two days earlier, Britney shared a photo of herself carrying Jayden when he was younger. It was clear that Britney was in her feelings about her relationship with her sons after she gave her ex approval to take the boys to Hawaii.

Britney’s sons are moving ahead of the release of the pop star’s highly-anticipated memoir, The Woman In Me. The book comes out October 24 and will tell Britney’s story in her own words. In 2022, a source told HollywoodLife that Britney wants to release her book so she can “heal” from everything she’s been through, including the conservatorship that ruled her life for 13 years.