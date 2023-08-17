Britney Spears Breaks Silence After Sam Asghari Divorce Filing To Reveal She Wants To Buy A Horse

Image Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Britney Spears did not address her relationship drama in her first Instagram post following husband Sam Asghari’s divorce filing on Aug. 16. Instead, Britney was up to her usual social media behavior, sharing an apparent throwback photo of herself wearing a bikini and short shorts while riding a horse on the beach. In the caption, she displayed her normal, goofy online persona.

“Buying a horse soon!!!” she captioned the post, along with a horse emoji. “So many options it’s kinda hard!!! A horse called Sophie and another called Roar??? I can’t make up my mind. Should I join the camaraderie and put a pink cowboy hat on??? Either way I think I found my sweet spot with Roar!!!!” The message also included various emojis and seemed lighthearted, despite

News of Britney and Sam’s split was broken by TMZ on the afternoon of Aug. 16. Hours later, the site confirmed that Sam had filed for divorce. The couple had only been married for just over a year at the time of their breakup. Sam reportedly left Britney after hearing a rumor that she cheated on him. The rumor has not been confirmed, but Sam believed the story and ended things with the pop star, according to TMZ’s report.

In Sam’s divorce filing, obtained by Entertainment Tonight, he cited “irreconcilable differences,” and is asking Brit to pay spousal support. He listed their date of separation as July 28, nearly three weeks before he filed the papers. His lawyer also confirmed that Sam will be contesting the prenup, but “has yet to determine” each party’s assets. “There are various items of community and quasi-community assets and debuts, the full nature and extent of which are unknown to [Sam] at this time,” the filing read.

Britney and Sam’s relationship began after he starred in her 2016 music video for “Slumber Party.” They made their red carpet debut in 2019. While Britney was trying to get freed from her conservatorship in recent years, Sam was a solid support system for her. Britney and Sam were posting together on social media as recently as mid July, so fans were unaware that there was any possible trouble in paradise brewing.