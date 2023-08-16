Britney Spears Spotted Without Wedding Ring In 1st Photos Amid Reported Divorce From Sam Asghari

Although Britney Spears, 41, has not confirmed the Aug. 16 TMZ report that she and her husband, Sam Asghari, 29, have split, she was spotted driving in Los Angeles sans her wedding ring that same day (SEE PHOTOS HERE)! The “Toxic” hitmaker was pictured driving a white Mercedes-Benz and her wedding ring finger was noticeably bare as she had her hand on the steering wheel. Brit sported oversized sunglasses in the snapshot and was seemingly in the car solo.

The outing of the pop icon without her diamond ring comes just hours after the tabloid reported that she and the actor are reportedly calling it quits on their one-year marriage. A source close to the matter alleged that the former lovebirds got into a major fight about a rumor that Brit had cheated on him. Although TMZ noted that it’s unclear if the rumors of infidelity are true, the source claimed that Sam believed them. HollywoodLife has reached out to Britney’s rep for comment.

Sam also wasted no time in making their split official, as he reportedly filed the documents to end his marriage to Britney on Aug. 16, as reported by TMZ. The outlet reported that the 29-year-old cited the standard “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the divorce. More so, Sam is reportedly asking his wife to pay for spousal support and attorneys fees. As many know, the 41-year-old and the Holiday Twist star got married in Jun. 2022 after getting engaged in 2021.

Interestingly, Sam’s lawyer, Neal Hersh, is reportedly suggesting something that alludes that he is set to contest the prenup he signed last year, per TMZ. The alleged prenup maintains the mother-of-two‘s assets as “separate property,” which includes her $60 million fortune. Hours after news of their split broke, a separate source told Page Six that Sam is attempting to get his wife to pay him “more” than what they agreed to in the prenup. If Brit refuses, the insider claimed that the model is prepared to go forward with releasing “embarrassing information” about her.

The source reportedly told the outlet that Sam is “attempting to negotiate concessions beyond his prenup and threatening to go public with extraordinarily embarrassing information about Britney unless he gets paid.” They also added: “So that’s what Sam is focused on.” Amid the claims that her husband is attempting to contest the prenup, a separate source told Page Six that it is unlikely. “It’s blackmail and it’ll never happen,” they said. They also reassured the outlet that Britney’s team has “protected” her and expect “parting will be respectful.”

At the time publication, Sam has effectively deleted 2023 photos of his estranged spouse from his Instagram account except for his Valentine’s Day shout out. His comments section on their wedding photo from Jun. 2022 is already full of many comments regarding the divorce and the Britney Army is not pleased. “Saw this coming the second they announced their engagement. What a joke,” one of Brit’s fans wrote, while another added, “#JusticeForBritney.” Prior to Sam, Brit was married to the father of her two sons, Kevin Federline, 45, from 2004 to 2007.