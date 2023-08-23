Jamie Spears’ Health: His Problems With His Colon, Kidneys, & More, Plus How Britney Spears Father Is Today

Jamie Spears has faced issues with his kidneys and colon for years.

It’s believed that some of Jamie’s issues stem from a knee replacement 16 years ago.

It’s been reported that Jamie’s daughter Britney Spears is looking to reconnect with her dad, despite the conservatorship, following her split from Sam Asghari.

Jamie Spears has faced health issues for quite a long time, and some even impacted his relationship with his daughter Britney amid her controversial conservatorship. At one point, Britney was placed in a mental health treatment facility after Jamie suffered from a ruptured colon in 2018. Power in Britney’s conservatorship did transfer amid Jamie’s health issues.

Britney’s conservatorship came to an end in November 2021, after over 13 years. Despite having a complicated relationship with her father stemming from the conservatorship, Britney has reportedly been interested in reconnecting with her dad amid her divorce from Sam Asghari, according to TMZ. Find out more about Jamie Spears’ health here.

Jamie Spears’ Issues With His Kidneys & Colon

Most recently, Jamie has reportedly suffered issues with his kidneys. Amid the reports that Britney’s been considering reconciling, it was said that Jamie was ill and “in and out of the hospital for months.” While it’s not clear what the exact issue was, the report said that doctors believed he was having problems with his kidneys, but didn’t specify what. They also said that he had undergone a knee replacement surgery 16 years ago, and it’s believed that it’s become infected.

While Britney was still in her conservatorship, Jamie suffered from a ruptured colon in late 2018, which caused the “Toxic” singer’s Las Vegas residency to be put on hold. At the time, Britney released a statement saying that her dad had been sick, per People. “His colon spontaneously ruptured and he was immediately admitted into surgery,” she said. “[He] spent the next 28 days in the hospital under the care of the amazing doctors, nurses and staff at the hospital, [which] the Spears family credits with saving his life. After a long, complicated post-operative period, he is recuperating at home and gaining strength, and is expected to make a full recovery.”

After being rushed into surgery for the first time, it was reported that Jamie would undergo another treatment in March 2019 to treat his colon by The Blast. A source said that doctors were still unsure of what had led to his colon rupturing in the first place.

In 2019, Jamie transferred control of his daughter’s conservatorship to her longtime manager Jodi Montgomery due to his health issues, and he was later suspended from her conservatorship in September 2021, and it was terminated two months later.

What Is A Ruptured Colon?

A ruptured colon is what an intestinal perforation is often called. While there are many factors that can lead to the condition, it’s not clear what led to it with Jamie. The most common symptom is severe abdominal pain, per Medical News Today. Ruptured colons often require emergency surgery, which Jamie did undergo.

How Long Has Jamie Spears Been Sick?

Jamie suffered his ruptured colon back in 2018, and it was the following year that he stepped back from his role as Britney’s conservator. In 2021, he did file to try to return as her conservator, but it was denied by the judge, and it’s unclear how is health has been since then.

According to the most recent report, Jamie has been struggling with his health for a few months throughout 2023, and he’s reportedly expected to undergo surgery on his knee yet again on Aug. 25, 2023. The sources also said that he’d lost about 25 pounds and was very thin.

How Is Jamie Spears Doing Today?

Besides the upcoming surgery, not much is known about Jamie’s health, but Britney seemingly is looking to bury the hatchet with her father. Insiders with knowledge of the situation said that she “doesn’t want the regret of waiting too long” to reconnect, according to TMZ.

While there were clearly still some family issues to work through, as Jamie and other members of the Spears family weren’t invited to Britney’s wedding to Sam Asghari, it sounds like the two will be able to see it all as water under the bridge. As for Jamie, sources close to him said he was “elated” to learn that his daughter was looking to reconcile their relationship, and that he had never had any negative feelings about his daughter throughout their legal battle.