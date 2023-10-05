Britney Spears’ Dad Jamie Reportedly Hospitalized for Infection: He’s ‘Severely Ill’

Image Credit: Shutterstock

Britney Spears, 41, has had a tough year — and according to a new report, it’s about to get worse. Brit’s estranged father, Jamie Spears, has reportedly been hospitalized with what’s described as a “bad” infection. “Jamie has been suffering with a bad infection that has required surgery,” an insider told Page Six for the Thursday, October 5 report. “He has been hospitalized for weeks in a special infectious disease facility.”

Another insider reportedly told the outlet that the pop star’s dad, who oversaw her controversial and restrictive 13-year legal conservatorship, is “extremely ill.” The outlet also claimed that a recent report that Jamie had recently been in rehab for alleged alcoholism was false.

Reports of health trouble for the Spears patriarch first emerged in late August, when TMZ reported that Jamie was in the hospital “several months” prior, where doctors reportedly “believed there was something wrong with his kidneys.” The outlet claimed his knees were the actual culprit, as Jamie had a knee replacement over a decade and a half ago and “somehow he developed a terrible infection.”

At the time, the outlet also reported that the “Toxic” songstress was eyeing a potential reconciliation with her father — despite blasting him in court in 2021, when she was finally set free from her conservatorship. Sources with “direct knowledge” for the outlet claimed that following her dramatic split from estranged husband Sam Asghari, the hitmaker “wants to repair the relationship with her dad. She knows Jamie has been ill — in and out of the hospital for months, and doesn’t want the regret of waiting too long,” the source reportedly said. The outlet also claimed that Jamie had lost in excess of 25 pounds over the ordeal and was “extremely thin.”

Britney’s hard-fought battle against her lengthy conservatorship finally ended in victory in November of 2021. “I just want my life back,” she said during an emotional testimony in June of 2021. “And it’s been 13 years. And it’s enough.”