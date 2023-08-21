Britney Spears & Sam Asghari Are Not Speaking At All Amid Divorce: Report

Britney Spears and her estranged husband have reportedly frozen all communication amid their rapidly escalating divorce.

August 21, 2023
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' film premiere, Arrivals, TCL Chinese Theatre, Los Angeles, USA - 22 Jul 2019
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Hi Britney! Amid ongoing internet speculations, pop icon Britney Spears and her husband Sam Asghari were spotted on a romantic date at the renowned Nobu Malibu. The couple looked happy and in love, with Britney smiling from ear to ear sitting in the car waiting for her beau. Despite the media frenzy around her life, Britney seemed to be enjoying her time with Sam at the trendy restaurant. Pictured: Britney Spears, Sam Asghari BACKGRID USA 19 FEBRUARY 2023 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - The couple was spotted exiting from the swanky restaurant in Malibu with heaps of security in tow. Britney and Sam held hands as they exited the building with security using black umbrellas to hide the singer. The outing comes after the couple went through a couple of public dramas that led to a meltdown by the famed singer. Pictured: Britney Spears BACKGRID USA 19 FEBRUARY 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Britney Spears and her estranged husband Sam Asghari are reportedly not speaking to each other at all, even amid a rapidly escalating divorce situation. “She’s not letting [Sam] in the home and they aren’t talking,” a source reportedly told Us Weekly for a Monday, Aug. 21 report. “They have had problems for a while and all of the drama surrounding Britney was incredibly hard for Sam to take.”

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari
The outlet also reported that the “intensity” of scrutiny around Brit’s life was “killing him,” but he still “tried to make it work.” “It’s been draining, yet his love never wavered,” the source reportedly explained. “He just wishes people understood the depth of what they’re going through.”

Britney and Sam have split after just over a year of marriage, with the first report hitting on Aug. 16. By the end of the day, TMZ reported that Sam had already filed for divorce from the songstress. One day later, Sam took to Instagram stories to address the news. “After 6 years of love and commitment to each other my wife and I have decided to end our journey together,” he wrote. “We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always. S*** happens. Asking for privacy seems rediculous [sic] so I will just ask for everyone including the media to be kind and thoughtful.”

Though some reports claimed Sam was threatening to release “embarrassing information” about Britney if she failed to renegotiate a prenuptial agreement that would leave him with nothing, Sam’s reps denied that was the case. “There are many claims that Sam is challenging the prenup and threatening to exploit his ex-wife with videos,” the actor’s rep Brandon Cohen reportedly told The Messenger. “However, all these claims are false, as no negative intention has ever been directed towards her and never will be. Sam has always and will always support her.”

Britney finally spoke out late Friday evening with a statement of her own, alongside another of her famous dance videos on Instagram. “As everyone knows, Hesam and I are no longer together … 6 years is a long time to be with someone so, I’m a little shocked but … I’m not here to explain why because its honestly nobody’s business,” she wrote in part.

