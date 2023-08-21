Britney Spears & Sam Asghari Are Not Speaking At All Amid Divorce: Report

Britney Spears and her estranged husband Sam Asghari are reportedly not speaking to each other at all, even amid a rapidly escalating divorce situation. “She’s not letting [Sam] in the home and they aren’t talking,” a source reportedly told Us Weekly for a Monday, Aug. 21 report. “They have had problems for a while and all of the drama surrounding Britney was incredibly hard for Sam to take.”

The outlet also reported that the “intensity” of scrutiny around Brit’s life was “killing him,” but he still “tried to make it work.” “It’s been draining, yet his love never wavered,” the source reportedly explained. “He just wishes people understood the depth of what they’re going through.”

Britney and Sam have split after just over a year of marriage, with the first report hitting on Aug. 16. By the end of the day, TMZ reported that Sam had already filed for divorce from the songstress. One day later, Sam took to Instagram stories to address the news. “After 6 years of love and commitment to each other my wife and I have decided to end our journey together,” he wrote. “We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always. S*** happens. Asking for privacy seems rediculous [sic] so I will just ask for everyone including the media to be kind and thoughtful.”

Though some reports claimed Sam was threatening to release “embarrassing information” about Britney if she failed to renegotiate a prenuptial agreement that would leave him with nothing, Sam’s reps denied that was the case. “There are many claims that Sam is challenging the prenup and threatening to exploit his ex-wife with videos,” the actor’s rep Brandon Cohen reportedly told The Messenger. “However, all these claims are false, as no negative intention has ever been directed towards her and never will be. Sam has always and will always support her.”

Britney finally spoke out late Friday evening with a statement of her own, alongside another of her famous dance videos on Instagram. “As everyone knows, Hesam and I are no longer together … 6 years is a long time to be with someone so, I’m a little shocked but … I’m not here to explain why because its honestly nobody’s business,” she wrote in part.