Britney Spears’ Ex Sam Asghari Denies Claims He’s Challenging Their Prenup: He ‘Will Always Support Her’

Sam Asghari, 29, claims he has no plans to challenge the prenup he signed when he married Britney Spears, 41. “There are many claims that Sam is challenging the prenup and threatening to exploit his ex-wife with videos,” the model’s rep Brandon Cohen reportedly told The Messenger for a Thursday, August 17 report. “However, all these claims are false, as no negative intention has ever been directed towards her and never will be. Sam has always and will always support her.”

Sam took to Instagram stories on Thursday to issue his own direct statement on his split from the “Toxic” singer after just over a year of marriage. “After 6 years of love and commitment to each other my wife and I have decided to end our journey together,” he wrote. “We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always. Sh** happens. Asking for privacy seems rediculous [sic] so I will just ask for everyone including media to be kind and thoughtful.”

Sam and Britney met while filming the music video for her hit “Slumber Party” in October of 2016. In September of 2021, the duo became engaged, and despite a heartbreaking miscarriage, they married in a lavish at-home ceremony in June of 2022. But signs of trouble emerged when both Sam and Britney were seen sans wedding rings in March of 2023.

On August 16, 2023, TMZ reported that the couple had split after a volatile argument over allegations of cheating. The situation escalated throughout the day, with a source for Page Six claiming that the personal trainer was “attempting to negotiate concessions beyond his prenup and threatening to go public with extraordinarily embarrassing information about Britney unless he gets paid.”

The reports were a far cry from Sam’s 2021 comments, in which he revealed a protective instinct for the singer. “The puppy that we just recently got, I got it as a surprise for my fiancée,” he told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY in December of 2021. “I figured we need a bigger dog that is a protector and I love [Britney] and Porscha is the best. She is so beautiful.”

TMZ later reported on August 16 that Sam had filed for divorce from the “Circus” singer, citing “irreconcilable differences” and listing July 28 as their date of separation.