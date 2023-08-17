Britney Spears Planning Comeback Album Amid Divorce Drama: Report

Britney Spears, 41, may be dealing with the fallout of her marriage to model Sam Asghari, 29, but she’s reportedly ready to get back to work! A source close to the pop star told Page Six on Aug. 17, that Brit is allegedly working on a comeback album. “She has an upcoming writers camp and is getting songs from some big artists,” the insider told the outlet amid Britney and Sam’s divorce drama.

More, the source said that the blonde beauty is “focused” on her upcoming projects, including her tell-all memoir, The Woman In Me, due out in October. “Ideally, she would love to do a record and maybe a song for the book release,” they said. This next album would be the singer’s first record release since her 2016 album, Glory.

Amid the Page Six report of the 41-year-old’s new project, a separate source told Extra that she is working out a deal with Sony Music. Britney is reportedly working on an “epic comeback album,” however, this insider did not have further information on the matter. Although she has not released an album in nearly a decade, Britney has released a few songs since her conservatorship came to an end in Nov. 2021.

Her first single released since the conservatorship ended was a collaboration with Elton John. The 76-year-old and Britney released their hit “Hold Me Closer” on Aug. 26, 2022. The summer track sampled Elton’s hit songs “Tiny Dancer” and “The One.” More recently, she released “Mind Your Business” in collaboration with Will.i.am on Jul. 21. During an interview with Extra TV amid the song’s release, the 48-year-old revealed what it was like to work with Britney for their latest song.

“‘Mind Your Business’ was what summarized that banter between she and I — that, and everybody has that right to have things that are precious to them. You shouldn’t have to share everything. Her picture is a price and people are chasing to get paid. Like, how is that a life to live?”, Will.i.am told the outlet just weeks ago. “It’s awesome working with her in the studio. She has tons of ideas, but writing the song, I took a different approach. So, we went through these discussions, and I would take notes. We would just talk about all these different types of subjects: fame, love, aspirations, dreams. It was about privacy and fame.”

As mentioned above, the news of her latest album plans come on the heels of her split from Sam, who she married in Jun. 2022. The Holiday Twist star filed the paperwork to end his marriage to Brit in the Superior Court of Los Angeles on Aug. 16, in docs obtained by NBC News. He also broke his silence on their separation via his Instagram Story one day later.

“After 6 years of love and commitment to each other my wife and I have decided to end our journey together,” Sam’s note read. “We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always.” He concluded the note by asking for the media to be “kind” regarding their divorce. “S*** happens. Asking for privacy seems rediculous [sic] so I will just ask for everyone including the media to be kind and thoughtful,” he said.