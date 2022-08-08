Britney Spears Dances On Instagram After Slamming Ex Kevin Federline For Claiming Their Sons Aren’t Seeing Her

Britney Spears, 40, will never stop dancing, even when she’s hurt over comments made by her ex-husband, Kevin Federline, 44. The “Toxic” hitmaker wasn’t happy when Kevin criticized her parenting and claimed their sons Sean, 16, and Jayden, 15, do not want to see her. But Britney still put a big smile on her face and danced in a video posted to her Instagram on August 7.

The Grammy Award winner twirled around in a cute low-cut yellow dress in the video. She also wore a pair of brown heels and let her blonde hair down to reach near her chest. Britney accessorized her look with a chic silver necklace that she wore around her neck. She had a giant smile on her face as she always does when she dances in her home.

Britney didn’t dance to any music in her video, unlike most of her IG dancing footage. “No music 🎶🎶 ??? Why is silence so loud 🔊 ???So loud you could almost cut it 🙄🙄,” she wrote in her caption. Britney seemed unbothered about the drama with Kevin while dancing, but we do know that she was upset about his Daily Mail interview when it came out.

In the interview, Kevin explained that his sons “made the decision” on their own to skip their mom’s 60-person wedding to Sam Asghari, 28. He also blamed Britney’s Instagram account — which often includes sexy or semi-nude photos in addition to her dancing content — for why the boys don’t want to see her. Britney responded to Kevin’s remarks in a statement on her Instagram Stories. “It saddens me to hear that my ex husband has decided to discuss the relationship between me and my children,” the pop star said, adding that it’s “never easy” raising two teenage boys. She also claimed that her social media posts have nothing to do with her estrangement from her sons.

Kevin and Britney were first linked in 2004, after they met on the set of a music video. Britney married him three months later, only to file for divorce in 2006, citing “irreconcilable differences.” The exes share custody of their teenage sons: Kevin has the 70% majority over Britney’s 30%.