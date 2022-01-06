Britney Spears Shares Nude Photos On Instagram As She Embraces Her ‘Free Woman Energy’

Britney Spears is ‘Stronger’ than yesterday, and she’s not afraid to show it! The singer shared a series of nude photos in a recent Instagram to celebrate breaking free from her conservatorship.

Britney Spears is celebrating the end of the conservatorship that dominated her life for more than 13 years and she’s ready to break free! The “Brave New Girl” singer showed off her birthday suit in a recent series of Instagram photos you can see here where she posed in nothing but white stockings and a lace choker. “Free woman energy has never felt better,” the princess of pop wrote in the caption, adding pink heart and flower emoji to the photos to cover her private parts.

The pop star has been pretty keen on sharing sexy photos of herself, from next-to-nude selfies to hot bikini pics to tight catsuits. In a Jan. 6 video, the “Toxic” singer showed off her killer bod in a retro style high-waisted pink bikini with white trim and buttons down the front.

“This is my first high waisted bathing suit ever …my fiancé likes it but I’m not sure,” Britney, who’s used to sporting ultra low-rise bottoms, captioned the post. She went on to explain how the suit was still “crazy cool” since you could “adjust it high or low.”

Although she’s finally free of her constraining legal arrangement, the 39-year-old isn’t ready to go back on the road and live the life of a pop star again. On Dec. 13 she shared her feelings about her past life on the road and why she’s considering taking a different route for the future. “I know I’m not playing huge arenas with my loud band anymore but I will be honest and say life on the road is hard,” she penned via Instagram. “My first three years in the biz and on the road were great but I’ll be completely honest and say that after those three tours and the pace was going…I don’t think I ever want to do it again,” she went on, adding she “hated it.”