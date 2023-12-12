Britney Spears’ Dad Jamie Spears Seen for the 1st Time Since Having Leg Amputated

Image Credit: Shutterstock

Britney Spears‘ father, Jamie Spears, 71, was photographed for the first time on December 12, following previous reports that he had his leg amputated in November. In the photos (which can be seen here), the singer’s dad was pictured exiting an SUV and getting into a wheelchair outside of a warehouse in Kentucky. For the outing, Jamie opted for comfort and wore a dark green long-sleeve shirt, black puffer jacket, and black sweatpants.

The photos confirm Page Six‘s December 5 report that revealed that Brit’s father underwent surgery to have his leg amputated last month. In the snapshot obtained by the tabloid, Jamie’s right pant leg was tied into a knot. “He had a knee replacement and got a terrible infection from it,” the outlet’s source said earlier this month.

This is a developing story and will be updated…