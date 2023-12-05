Britney Spears Shares Throwback Photos of Father, Jamie, and Sons Amid Reports Her Dad Had Leg Amputated

Image Credit: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Britney Spears shared throwback photos of her two sons, Sean Preston and Jayden, and her dad, Jamie Spears, out and about in years past. The photo carousel comes amid a December 5 report by Us Weekly that confirmed that Jamie, 71, had his leg amputated after a serious infection. In the first Instagram photo [SEE HERE] Britney carried one of her sons as she rocked a pink crop top and purple shorts with a ball cap and sunglasses. Her other son was carried by a bystander, and she appeared to be surrounded by an entourage while out on a warm day. In another poignant pic, she pushed her boys in swings while enjoying a sunny day.

One sweet photo showed Jamie accompanying his daughter and one of his grandsons as he carried a milk box and sippy cup for Brit’s then-toddler. Nearly all the other photos showed Britney either carrying her children or snuggling them. The “Toxic” singer left the caption blank, save for photographer credits.

Jamie, Britney’s dad, is famous for heading up her controversial 13-year conservatorship, which she finally broke free from in November of 2021. At the time, she called the restrictive legal arrangement “abusive.” The “Circus” hitmaker and her dad have been estranged for years, though Britney and her mom, Lynne, and brother, Bryan, seem to have reconciled amid her 42nd birthday.

On October 5, Page Six confirmed that Jamie had been hospitalized with a “bad” infection. “Jamie has been suffering with a bad infection that has required surgery,” an insider told the outlet at the time. “He has been hospitalized for weeks in a special infectious disease facility.” Another source labeled him “extremely ill,” though he was later spotted outside his home in Louisiana, apparently recovering.

A source from the family’s hometown of Kentwood told Page Six that Jamie lost his leg after “multiple unsuccessful surgeries” failed to heal an infection stemming from a knee replacement, and that the amputation was a “last resort.”