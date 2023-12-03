Britney Spears & Mom Lynne Reportedly Reunite for Her Birthday After Memoir Drama

Image Credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock

Britney Spears reunited with her estranged mother Lynne on Friday, the day before her 42nd birthday, according to TMZ. The singer and her 68-year-old parent showed up in three photos together that were allegedly taken on the same day and posted by a pal before being reposted by fans. One shows them sitting on a couch and hugging while another shows Britney jokingly picking up Lynne as they shared a laugh. A third shows Lynne posing and smiling with Britney and her brother Bryan.

“Lynne and Britney are definitely in a better place,” source told TMZ while adding that Lynne’s visit to her daughter for her pre-birthday bash was meaningful after everything they’ve been through, especially over the past year, when Britney released her memoir, The Woman in Me. In the book, the “Lucky” crooner made some shocking allegations about some of her family members, including Lynne, whom she said threw out a bunch of her precious belongings, including dolls and journals.

Shortly after the book release, Lynne denied Britney’s claims and even shared photos of the items she still has. “I’m not sure who told you I got rid of your dolls and journals, but I would never do that!” Lynne wrote in the caption for the photos. “That would be cruel because I know how much they mean to you. They are special to me too because of the years we spent collecting them. Of course I still have your things, and I am happy to send them to you if you’d like me to. Please let me know and know how much I love you!”

Britney and Lynne’s latest reported reunion comes two weeks after Britney seemed to hint at a reconciliation by posting a throwback photo of her mom along with a joyous caption. “My mamma !!!” she wrote before quickly deleting the post.

After Britney’s latest visit with her mom, sources also told TMZ that she’s been very isolated since her split from husband Sam Asghari earlier this year, and it’s one of the reasons the reunion was prompted. Britney’s also reportedly close to her brother Bryan, who was also at her birthday party, but doesn’t seem him that often.