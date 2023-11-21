Britney Spears Seemingly Reconciles With Mom Lynne By Posting Sweet Mother-Daughter Throwback Photo

Image Credit: MB Pictures/Shutterstock

A mom’s love is forever! Britney Spears, 41, took to Instagram in a since-deleted post on November 21 to share a throwback photo with her mom, Lynne Spears, 68, seemingly reconciling with her. In the snapshot (seen here), the pop star walked alongside her mother as they both appeared in good spirits. “My mamma !!!” Britney captioned the post, which she quickly deleted moments later.

Lynne, who is also mom to Jamie Lynn Spears, 32, rocked a cozy look in the snapshots as she wore a pink beanie, red scarf, and black jacket. Brit also bundled up in the throwback photo and wore a brown winter coat, a fur hat, and sunglasses. The latest photo of Lynne shared by her daughter comes amid their off-and-on feud. Most recently, the 68-year-old took to Instagram on November 9 to deny the claims made by Britney in her memoir, The Woman in Me.

After the “Toxic” songstress wrote about her mother allegedly tossing her personal belongings, per PEOPLE, Lynne shared photos of the items and penned a public letter to the 41-year-old. “@britneyspears I’m not sure who told you I got rid of your dolls and journals but I would never do that! That would be cruel because I know how much they mean to you,” the proud mom captioned the post. “They are special to me too because of the years we spent collecting them. Of course I still have your things, and I am happy to send them to you if you’d like me to. Please let me know and know how much I love you!”

In the post, Britney’s mother featured photos of a black journal and a plethora of dolls. Later that same day, she shared a carousel of photos of a signed jacket and slammed the Daily Mail for claiming that Lynne was selling Britney’s things. “I would never sell my daughter’s things. Get your facts straight @dailymail,” she quipped in the caption. Some of the items featured in the post included a signed jacket from Brit’s Femme Fatale era and an orange hat.



Ahead of Lynne’s public letter, Britney’s memoir, published on October 24, featured claims that Brit and her mother would drink “cocktails” when she was a minor. “For fun, starting when I was in eighth grade, my mom and I would make the two-hour drive from Kentwood to Biloxi, Mississippi, and while we were there, we would drink daiquiris,” the Grammy winner wrote, as reported by PEOPLE. “We called our cocktails ‘toddies.’”

Earlier this year, Britney took to Instagram to confirm that she and her mother were on good terms. “My sweet mama showed up at my door step yesterday after 3 years … it’s been such a long time … with family there’s always things that need to be worked out … but time heals all wounds !!!” she captioned the post on May 25. “And after being able to communicate what I’ve held in for an extremely long time, I feel so blessed we were able to try to make things RIGHT !!! I love you so much !!!”