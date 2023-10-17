Britney Spears Claims She Used to Drink Cocktails With Her Mom in 8th Grade

Image Credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock

Britney Spears, 41, is not holding back in her upcoming memoir, The Woman in Me, which will be released on October 24. In the latest excerpt obtained by PEOPLE on October 17, the “Gimme More” songstress claimed that she allegedly would drink cocktails with her mother, Lynne Spears, 68, when she was a preteen. “For fun, starting when I was in eighth grade, my mom and I would make the two-hour drive from Kentwood to Biloxi, Mississippi, and while we were there, we would drink daiquiris,” Brit penned. “We called our cocktails ‘toddies.’”

She even compared her experience with alcohol around her mom to the experience around her father, Jamie Spears, 71. “I loved that I was able to drink with my mom every now and then,” Britney went on to write. “The way we drank was nothing like how my father did it. When he drank, he grew more depressed and shut down. We became happier, more alive, and adventurous.”

The now mother-of-two even expressed that her early teen years were relatively normal. She wrote that growing up in Kentwood, Louisiana, she had a “normal teenage life — or the closest thing to ‘normal’ that was possible in my family.” Despite the “normal” early teen years, the pop sensation missed the spotlight. “There was something so beautifully normal about that period of my life: going to homecoming and prom, driving around our little town, going to the movies,” Brit added. “But the truth was, I missed performing.”

This is not the first bombshell detail to come out of the upcoming memoir, as the mag also released other excerpts that same day. Brit opened up about her alleged abortion during her romance with Justin Timberlake and her 13-year-long conservatorship. “Justin definitely wasn’t happy about the pregnancy,” she alleged in the memoir. “He said we weren’t ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were way too young.”

In a separate excerpt, Brit opened up about feeling like a “robot” in her adulthood. “I became a robot. But not just a robot — a sort of child robot,” she penned in the tell-all book. “I had been so infantilized that I was losing pieces of what made me feel like myself. The conservatorship stripped me of my womanhood, made me into a child. I became more of an entity than a person onstage. I had always felt music in my bones and my blood; they stole that from me.” The Grammy winner was under the conservatorship from 2008 until it was terminated in November 2021.