Justin Timberlake: How He Feels About Britney Spears’ Abortion Reveal

Justin Timberlake “is trying not to concern himself” with his ex-girlfriend Britney Spears‘ upcoming memoir, The Woman in Me. The 42-year-old “Mirrors” crooner dated the 41-year-old pop star from 1999 until 2002, and she recently revealed that she had an abortion at the time of their romance because he wasn’t ready to be a father. “If it had been left up to me alone, I never would have done it. And yet Justin was so sure that he didn’t want to be a father,” she said.

Despite the headline-making excerpt, Justin apparently isn’t focused on Britney or what’s included in her new book. “Justin has been focusing on his own family and trying not to concern himself with Britney’s memoir,” a source told ET. “In recent years, Justin has tried to be supportive of Britney from a distance. They dated so long ago, but he still has respect for her. Justin and [wife Jessica Biel] just want everyone to grow and evolve instead of continuing to bring up the past.”

Since Justin and Britney broke up, the former NSYNC member romantically moved on with Jessica, whom he married in 2012. The lovebirds share two children together, including Silas, 8, and Phineas, 3.

Just days before Britney’s abortion news got attention, a source told Page Six that Justin was “curious” about what his ex was going to include in her new memoir, and was even a bit “concerned” about it. “He’s very curious what she’ll reveal from their relationship. It’s eating at him,” the insider shared.

Back in April, another insider revealed what kind of details Britney was going to include in her highly-anticipated book. “Britney’s book is a story of triumph,” one insider reportedly said. “It will cover her most vulnerable moments, her childhood – being a little girl with big dreams – her break-up with Justin Timberlake, the moment she shaved her head, and her battle with her family over her conservatorship.