Britney Spears Reveals She Had an Abortion With Justin Timberlake: ‘We Weren’t Ready to Have a Baby’

Image Credit: Araldo Di Crollalanza/Shutterstock

Britney Spears claimed that she got pregnant while dating Justin Timberlake in an excerpt from her upcoming memoir, published by People. The “Piece of Me” popstar, 41, said that she got an abortion, because Justin, 42, didn’t want to become a father just yet.

Britney and Justin dated from 1999 to 2002, when they were in their late teens and early 20s. She said that shortly after she got pregnant, the “Cry Me a River” singer wanted her to get an abortion, as she detailed in The Woman In Me. “But Justin definitely wasn’t happy about the pregnancy. He said we weren’t ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were way too young,” she wrote.

The Woman in Me will be available to readers on October 24. Before the book hits shelves, it’s been reported that some stars are nervous about what will be written in the book, including Justin. An insider close to the NSYNC alum revealed that he was wondering what Britney would write about, according to a report from Page Six. “He’s very curious what she’ll reveal from their relationship,” they said. “It’s eating at him.”

Despite the reported worries, a publishing industry source told the outlet that the book is “not a takedown” of any stars. “This is Britney finally getting a chance to tell her empowering story,” they said.

Many details about The Woman in Me have been kept under wraps before its release date later in October. In another excerpt released beforehand by People, Britney addressed her controversial conservatorship. She said that she felt like a “child robot,” while working under the conservatorship. “I had been so infantilized that I was losing pieces of what made me feel like myself. The conservatorship stripped me of my womanhood, made me into a child. I became more of an entity than a person onstage. I had always felt music in my bones and my blood; they stole that from me,” she wrote.